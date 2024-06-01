Drug War: NDLEA Officer Wins Award, Marwa Promotes Personnel

The Chairman/Chief Executive of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (rtd) has approved special promotion for an officer of the agency, Francis Ameh Igonoh, a Superintendent of Narcotics, after he emerged the 2024 winner of the prestigious International Law Enforcement Academy (ILEA) Outstanding Operational Success Award.



Announcing the accelerated promotion reward for the officer during a brief ceremony where Igonoh presented the award certificates to the NDLEA boss, Marwa commended him for doing the Agency and indeed Nigeria proud.



A statement from the Director, Media and Advocacy, NDLEA, Femi Babafemi, quoted Marwa to have said: “You have distinguished yourself in our concerted effort to curb the scourge of substance abuse and illicit drug trafficking in Nigeria and as such the global recognition of our role in dismantling fentanyl, heroin, cocaine and methamphetamine cartels clearly typifies enhanced intelligence and we can’t but equally appreciate the support of the Drug Enforcement Administration of the United States in this regard.

“I will like to also add that with this international recognition, you are not just a pride to yourself, your family but the Agency and the nation as a whole. The sacrifice of a narcotic officer cannot be quantified in gold or silver, for he is fulfilling a higher calling. As we go about our duty of securing our society against the corrosion of illicit drugs, we should be aware that we are the direct beneficiaries of our work because for every kilo of drugs seized, we are making our streets and society safer for our children, family and kinsmen.

“This is why NDLEA is proud of its workforce; the Agency treasures the effort of its officers, men and women; the management shall continue to look out for their best interest and we shall continue to reward hard work and excellence.”

Marwa said as a result of the officer’s dedication, commitment to work and professionalism, all attributes that have won him global recognition, he has approved his promotion to the rank of Assistant Commander of Narcotics since he’s already due for elevation to his next rank as Chief Superintendent of Narcotics, to further encourage him and his peers.

The award certificate signed by Harward Lampley, Director, West Africa Regional Training Center, commended the NDLEA officer, saying the recognition was well deserved.

“Your commitment to utilising the skills and techniques acquired from the ILEA training has contributed to combatting drug trafficking in the region. This feat is a testament of your dedication, hard work, and excellence in efforts to counter Transnational Organised Crime. The West Africa Regional Training Center (RTC) and the ILEA Program appreciate your significant contributions in promoting regional and global security,” the award certificate read.