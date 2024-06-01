Dbanj to Release New Album this Month

Tosin Clegg

Releasing his latest single, “Since 04,” D’banj reflects on his musical journey that began in 2004. Over the years, he has evolved into a musical powerhouse, known for his dynamic stage presence and genre-blending sound. From his early hits like “Tongolo” to international successes such as “Oliver Twist,” D’banj has consistently pushed the boundaries of Afrobeats and pop music. His new single celebrates his enduring influence and achievements in the music industry, marking two decades of innovation, resilience, and success.

“Since 04” stands as a testament to D’banj’s growth and lasting impact on the global music scene.

Throughout his career, he has won numerous awards, including BET Awards, MTV Europe Music Awards, and MTV Africa Music Awards. Beyond music, he is also known for his entrepreneurial ventures and philanthropic efforts, particularly in agriculture and youth empowerment.

D’banj’s musical journey is a testament to his versatility, resilience, and enduring influence in the African music industry.

With the release of his latest he has also hinted the release of an album set to drop this June. On an Instagram post he shared a few days ago, he disclosed, “As I celebrate 20 years of solid entertainment, I can’t help but appreciate all those who have been a part of this wonderful journey. I was thrilled to speciaLEE invite, the Godfather, Mr. Tunde Folawiyo, my mentor and Industry patron to my Private Dinner/Album release launch happening this June.

Thank you for supporting me and being part of my journey. I must greet you so so speciaLEE!”

Emerging onto the music scene in 2004, with his debut album, “No Long Thing,” which featured the hit single “Tongolo” the anticipation of what would be unveiled with this new album is buzzing on the hearts of fans across the globe. Known for his charismatic stage presence and unique sound that blends Afrobeats, pop, and R&B, D’banj is surely going to be serving us the best of beats, lyrical contents, entertainment and experience just has he has served us with his latest single, Since 04.