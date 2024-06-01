ASR Africa Commences Construction of  N250m Research Lab at FUL, Kogi

Ibrahim Oyewale in Lokoja

In line with the determination to meet up with current technological advancement of the world, the Abdul Samad Rabiu Africa Initiative (ASR Africa) has commenced the construction of a N250 million world-class Research Laboratory for the Federal University Lokoja, Kogi State.

The MD/CEO of ASR Africa, Dr. Ubon Udoh, disclosed this while speaking at the ground breaking ceremony of Abdul Samad Rabiu Central Research Laboratory for Federal University, Lokoja, yesterday.



Udoh explained that this is in continuation of ASR Africa’s various strategic commitments to the nation’s tertiary education interventions.

He noted that the world-class research laboratory is one of its many interventions under its Tertiary Education Grants Scheme (TEGS), drawn from ASR Africa’s US$100 million Fund for Social Development and Renewal.



He reiterated the commitment of the Chairman to supporting quality education within tertiary institutions in Nigeria, encouraging the management and students to ensure proper use and maintenance of the facility as a show of appreciation for the grant.



He pointed out the ASR Africa grant and award process began in December 2022 and the confirmation of the university’s nomination was met with great joy by the university community. At that time, the Vice-Chancellor described the gesture as a Christmas/New Year gift from God to him and the university.

The Tertiary Education Grant Scheme of the ASR Africa is a personal commitment of the Chairman of ASR Africa and BUA Group, Abdul Samad Rabiu, to give back to the African continent and to make an enduring impact in education as a means of uplifting and restoring the dignity and lives of Africans.

ASR Africa is the brainchild of African Industrialist, Philanthropist and Chairman of BUA Group, Abdul Samad Rabiu, the Abdul Samad Rabiu Africa Initiative (ASR Africa) was established in 2021 to provide sustainable, impact-based, homegrown solutions to developmental issues affecting Health, Education and Social Development within Africa.

Vice Chancellor of the Federal University, Lokoja, Professor Olayemi Akinwumi, thanked the Chairman of ASR Africa for his kind benevolence towards the university.

He stressed that the project would address the challenge of infrastructure deficit, especially in the area of research, facing the institution and provide a learning platform for discoveries, innovations, and scientific advances in physical and life sciences.