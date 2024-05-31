Tinubu Lauds Makinde, Inaugurates  76.67km Alao-Akala Memorial Highway

Deji Elumoye in Abuja and Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

Vice President Kashim Shettima has inaugurated the newly constructed 76.76 kilometre Iseyin-Fapote-Ogbomoso Highway in Oyo State, saying it’s a fulfillment of President Bola Tinubu’s economic vision of empowering states to realise their development objectives and foster unity through interconnected infrastructure.

The project is part of the commitment of the Tinubu administration to infrastructure as the bedrock of progress.



Addressing a jubilant crowd at the inauguration ceremony yesterday, Shettima, in a release issued by his Media Assistant, Stanley Nkwocha, said the long-stretched road is “like a bridge that connects us to our aspirations and a vital artery linking communities not just within Oyo, but across geopolitical zones.

“Each well-built road activates the economy of its surroundings by linking producers to markets, workers to job opportunities, students to schools, and the sick to hospitals. The level of development experienced in a society is directly proportional to the length and quality of its road network, as roads serve as the forerunners of development”.



He lauded Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State for his infrastructural vision, adding that the project is a catalyst for economic activity in the region and national cohesion.

Applauding Oyo as a pacesetter and his second home from his university days, he extolled Makinde for his “commitment to ensuring rural areas are as important as urban centres.”



Accirding to him: “Oyo State holds a special place in my heart, not only for being a land of my firsts, from academic achievements to infrastructural innovations, but also as my second home, as a proud product of Nigeria’s premier university, the University of Ibadan.”



The Vice President noted that roads are the “forerunners of development,” enabling agriculture, commerce, and urbanization – the cornerstones of an elevated standard of living, pointing out that “without a robust road network, we cannot fulfill promises to the people, nor sustain our =democracy”.

Shettima added that the economic agenda of President Tinubu is rooted in supporting each state of the federation in achieving its objectives and fulfilling the government’s promises to the nation.



“Oyo State holds a pivotal role in our nation’s economy and will always remain a top priority in our efforts to stabilize and promote unity and peace across the nation,” he said.

Earlier in his speech, Governor Makinde said the need for the construction of the road christened Adebayo Alao Akala Memorial Expressway was born out of the reliance of the current administration in Oyo State on data, science and logic to build infrastructure with the potential for expansion of the economy of the state and engineer a modern Oyo State.



This, he said, will improve the socio-economic life of the citizenry.

He stated that the 76.67km road was predicated on facilitating intra-city, inter-city and inter-state movement of the people, goods and services, adding that “sustainable development of Oyo State is only possible through an all-round development across the length and breadth of Oyo State.”

According to him, “the Iseyin-Ogbomosho Road has completed another triangle between the completed Ibadan-Monyiya-Iseyin and Oyo-Fasola-Iseyin road and the ongoing Federal A1 Oyo-Ogbomoso Road project.



“The opportunity of the existence of a direct link between Iseyin and Ogbomosho will ensure easy commuting between the main campus of the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH) and the College of Agriculture and Renewable Energy in Iseyin in addition to the development of agribusiness value chains”.

While thanking the Vice President for celebrating with them, he noted that the new Adebayo Alao Akala Memorial Expressway is notable, as it will reduce the infrastructure deficit in the state.