  • Friday, 31st May, 2024

Standard Chartered appoints Olajide Head of Wealth Retail Banking Business

Business | 1 hour ago

Standard Chartered Bank Nigeria Limited has announced the appointment of Lanre Olajide as its Head of Wealth and Retail Banking (WRB) in its Nigeria franchise.S

Lanre joined Standard Chartered in 2008 and has held various senior roles in Branch Management, Client Relationships, Products, and Wealth Management including his most recent role as Head of Wealth Solutions, Deposits, and Mortgages in Nigeria

He started his banking career 24 years ago at Magnum Trust Bank (now Sterling Bank) and worked in MBC International Bank and First Bank Plc before joining Standard Chartered Bank. His experience cuts across Corporate, Commercial and Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management

Under his leadership over the last three years, the Wealth Solutions business in Nigeria has witnessed strong and consistent growth and is recognized as a core contributor within the network.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.