Standard Chartered appoints Olajide Head of Wealth Retail Banking Business

Standard Chartered Bank Nigeria Limited has announced the appointment of Lanre Olajide as its Head of Wealth and Retail Banking (WRB) in its Nigeria franchise.S

Lanre joined Standard Chartered in 2008 and has held various senior roles in Branch Management, Client Relationships, Products, and Wealth Management including his most recent role as Head of Wealth Solutions, Deposits, and Mortgages in Nigeria

He started his banking career 24 years ago at Magnum Trust Bank (now Sterling Bank) and worked in MBC International Bank and First Bank Plc before joining Standard Chartered Bank. His experience cuts across Corporate, Commercial and Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management

Under his leadership over the last three years, the Wealth Solutions business in Nigeria has witnessed strong and consistent growth and is recognized as a core contributor within the network.