SLAMEN Urges FG to Invest in MRO Development

The Society of Licensed Aircraft Maintenance Engineers of Nigeria (SLAMEN) has called on government and industry stakeholders to support the development of aircraft maintenance infrastructure and training programmes in Nigeria.

The association’s president, Mubarak Haladu, who made the call on the sidelines of t celebration of the International Aircraft Engineers Day, said there were quite a lot of qualified aircraft maintenance engineers in the country without employment.

He lamented that these engineers are required to be absorbed by either Airlines Approved Maintenance Organizations but Nigeria is yet to have a standard, equipped Hangar facility.

“Again, they can be employed by Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) which we also do not have. We need establishment of multiple maintenance facilities and airlines to employ the qualified unemployed Aircraft Maintenance Engineers in the country.

“We believe that investing in aircraft maintenance will not only improve safety, boost the growth of the industry and also save forex for Nigeria; the amount of foreign currencies that end up abroad via aircraft maintenance can boost the already weakened economy of Nigeria,” Haladu said.

During the ceremony, the association honoured its members and the entire aircraft maintenance community worldwide.as it recognises the critical role of Aircraft Maintenance Engineers the industry.