One Year Anniversary: Zamfara Gov Inaugurates More Projects in Gusau, Kauran Namoda

Says ‘we’ve overhauled critical sectors of education, healthcare, agriculture

Zamfara State Governor, Dauda Lawal, says his administration’s Rescue Mission programme has made tremendous progress within the last one year, affirming that, “it has achieved remarkable results.”

A statement on Thursday by the Governor’s spokesperson, Sulaiman Bala Idris, noted that Lawal inaugurated mega projects in eight Local Government Areas, beginning in Gummi LGA on Sunday, May 27th.

The statement disclosed that four additional projects were commissioned in the state capital, Gusau, and Kauran Namoda Local Government Areas.

According to the statement, the Lawal administration commissioned one of the road projects in Gusau: the rehabilitation of J.B. Yakubu State Secretariat and Tsangaya Modern School in Gusau and Kauran Namoda LGAs.

The statement said, “on Tuesday, 28th May, Governor Dauda Lawal commissioned the strategic road linking UBA Roundabout to Freedom Square in the heart of Gusau, the capital of Zamfara State.

“The road is part of the ongoing urban renewal project of the administration and was inaugurated by Ambassador Umar Iliya Damagum, the Acting National Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

“On the same Tuesday, 28th May, Governor Lawal commissioned the Tsangaya Modern School in Kauran Namoda.

“The Tsangaya school in Kauran Namoda is sited to take care of Zamfara North Senatorial District, exactly two days after the commissioning of another one in Gummi, meant to serve the people of Zamfara West Senatorial zones.

“The third Tsangaya School is in Gusau for the central senatorial districts.”

“On, May 29th, Governor Lawal commissioned another important project: Block A of the J. B. Yakubu State Secretariat.

“Delivering his speech at the May 29th ceremony, Governor Lawal restated that over the past 12 months, his administration has made significant strides.

“We have mobilized all efforts and resources to combat banditry and related crimes, overhauled the critical sectors of education, healthcare, and agriculture, embarked upon urban renewal projects, restructured the public service, improved the state’s revenue base, and instilled a new culture of governance and the management of public offices.”

“While commissioning the Tsangaya Modern School in Gusau, Governor Lawal restated that the modernized Tsangaya schools, also known as Islamiyya schools, are designed to integrate elements of Western education with traditional Islamic teachings.

“As I mentioned in Gummi and Kaura Namoda, the Tsangaya system of education, a traditional Qur’anic school, has been an integral part of our culture for decades. It has served as a foundation for moral and academic education in Muslim-dominated societies in northern Nigeria.

“Nearly every Muslim child growing up in this region has experienced this form of education.

“This initiative will significantly help reduce the number of out-of-school children, a challenge for which Zamfara State has unfortunately ranked high.

“By opening new vistas of opportunities for these children, we hope to inspire many of them to pursue higher education in the future, thereby enhancing their prospects and contributing to the development of our state.”