  • Friday, 31st May, 2024

Naira Slides at Official Window to N1,484/$1,  Records Gains at Parallel Market, N1,485/$1

Nigeria | 2 hours ago

Nume Ekeghe

The naira yesterday further depreciated at the official window and for the third day  however  recorded gains at the parallel market converging the rates.
At the Nigerian Autonomous Foreign Exchange Market (NAFEX) window, the naira closed yesterday at N1,484.76/$1, losing N145.2 compared to N1329.65/$1 recorded on Wednesday. This signifies an 11.66 percent decline.


However at the parallel market, naira  record gains by N5  closing yesterday at N1,485/$1 compared to N1,490/$1 it exchanged for the previous day.
Daily transaction volumes saw a decline as the daily turnover dropped 30.04  per cent, reaching $235.41 million yesterday compared to $336.54 million recorded on Wednesday .
Additionally, the highest spot rate observed yesterday was N1,520, while the lowest spot rate recorded was N1,100

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.