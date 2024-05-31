Kingsley Obiukwu: Fixing Our Justice System Essential For Businesses to Thrive

Mary Nnah

Professionals from the law and business sectors recently came together to discuss ways to enhance and revitalize the Nigerian justice system, fostering hope for positive change.

The event with the theme “Doing Business in Nigeria: Economic Survival and Justice Delivery, Where is the meeting point?” took place in Abuja to mark the 2024 Law Week.

One of the key discussants; the Group Executive Director, Bolton White Group, Kingsley Obiukwu expressed tremendous hope for the justice system in Nigeria while hoping the wheel of justice rolls justly.

He urged every Nigerian to contribute their quota in ensuring Justice is achieved without hindrance.

Obiukwu emphasised the importance of transparency and ethics in our law courts, stating that these qualities are vital for enabling the smooth growth of businesses within the country.

“We cannot afford to give up. It is up to us to initiate the change, especially when it comes to reforming our justice system. The pace of justice has been excruciatingly slow, and fairness has not always been upheld. Our courts must be trustworthy for businesses to prosper.

“I understand that the road ahead will be challenging, but with a shared vision, a brighter future for Nigeria is undoubtedly on the horizon. We must persist in our efforts to bring about a better tomorrow,” he said.