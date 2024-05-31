  • Friday, 31st May, 2024

IAC Ilorin to Sign MoU with NCAT on Training

Business | 57 mins ago

The International Aviation College (IAC), Ilorin is to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Nigerian College of Aviation Technology (NCAT), Zaria in a bid to enhance training.

There are indications that the school may soon commence engineering and cabin crew courses as the Kwara State government said it would consider the proposal by the college.

Commissioner for Tertiary Education, Dr. Mary Ronke Arin, made this known on Monday, during the opening ceremony of the League of Airports and Aviation Correspondents (LAAC) training at the college.

While pledging the resolve of the government to support aviation in Nigeria, she said: “His Excellency is pledging the unalloyed support of the state government to LAAC and other stakeholders in the aviation industry with a view to moving the sector to the next level.The state government will continue to support her own aviation college within her limited resources in all aspects.

“We have done so many things for the College since this present dispensation in the State came on board in 2015 and we will continue to do more with a view to repositioning the College for effective service delivery.”

She also disclosed that the college would enter into a partnership with NCAT this week as parts of efforts to promote learning.

“The state government has created the enabling environment for the college to collaborate with sister institutions to promote the aviation sector. As we speak, arrangements have been concluded on Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between International Aviation College (IAC), Ilorin and Nigerian College of Aviation Technology (NCAT), Zaria.Let me use this opportunity to inform you that any moment from now, the management of IAC, Ilorin will be heading to Abuja or Zaria to sign the MoU with NCAT, Zaria.”, Arin added.

