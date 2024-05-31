Hush’D Introduces Nine new Products into Beauty Space

A leading Nigerian skincare and beauty brand, Hush’D has introduced nine new beauty products into the market. The launch, which was a social media affair via the brand’s social media pages took place recently.

Speaking on the launch, the Founder/CEO, of the company, Abiola Ahmed-Kass explains how it all happened.

She said, “We did a soft launch for each of the products on our social media pages where we primarily engage with our community. However, we organised an event which we tagged Hush’D Beauty Brunch on the 26th of May to commemorate our successful foray into this new dimension of beauty.

“For us at Hush’D, we reckon that women and men can show off their skin unfiltered and confidently so too. That’s why we have embarked on this journey with these nine new products. So, I guess the ultimate strategy is to enhance the confidence of our teeming customers. They can now be confident in their skin. They don’t need to hide behind digital filters or face fillers to express themselves confidently.”

The Founder/CEO added that the launch of the 9 new products is a reiteration of their commitment to servicing their esteemed customers with premium products and establishing their position as a one-stop-shop for all things skincare in Nigeria and beyond.

Hush’D has been dotting the beauty landscape with unceasing revolutionary products for the past nine years. It is no coincidence that the vigor has not simmered and a twist of fate that they are launching nine new products at this phase of their evolutionary growth.

Ahmed-Kass noted, ” For us at Hush’D, it’s been 9 awesome years of nurturing our esteemed customers with premium skincare products that enhance their skin-fidence and unwrap their latent shine. With 40-plus premium products in our range that were made by leveraging nature’s best, we are ever committed to catering to all genders, skin types, and complexions.”

Among the nine products launched is DIG, a perfumed shimmering body oil that marks our foray into a new niche of beauty products.

Another is AA’s Secrets, a revitalising and nourishing serum named after the founding CEO, Mrs Abiola Ahmed-Kass.

The remaining seven products include, Zilla Snail Mucin, Yonmi Lactic Scrub, Aqua Glow

Collagen Boost, Rice Glow Toner, Vitamin C + Niacinamide Face Wash, Luster Glow, and

Retinol Serum.

.