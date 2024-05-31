Henkel Nigeria Expresses Commitment to Growth

Raheem Akingbolu

Henkel Nigeria, the leading manufacturer behind popular brands like WAW and Nittol detergents, has addressed the current economic climate and outlined its plans for sustained business growth in Nigeria.

While acknowledging difficulties presented by currency fluctuations, inflation, and foreign exchange shortages, Henkel Nigeria said it remained committed to the market in Nigeria.

Chairman and Managing Director of Henkel Nigeria, Rajat Kapur, who made the commitment said: “We are committed to navigating the economic climate in Nigeria. We plan to achieve this by continuing to focus on three key areas: sourcing raw materials locally, bringing high-quality and innovative products to Nigerians, and accelerating digital transformation.”

He highlighted the company’s commitment to sustainability through impactful programmes like Researchers’ World (“Forscherwelt”) educational science workshops and the Peer-to-Peer (P2P) initiative which equips unemployed youth with entrepreneurial skills.

He also mentioned that while the company has achieved most of its 2022 goals despite COVID-19 disruptions, recent economic volatility has caused some delays, noting however, that Henkel Nigeria remained confident in catching up.

“We were practically on time for the past eight years and while there have been setbacks recently, we’re hopeful our measures will get us back on track,” he added.

Kapur mentioned that Henkel Nigeria prioritises staying relevant by conducting regular market research and tailoring its product development to meet the evolving needs of Nigerian consumers.

Looking ahead, the MD said Henkel Nigeria sees itself as a key contributor to Nigeria’s development through continuous implementation of innovation and sustainable practices across its business operations.