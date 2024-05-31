Former Lagos Deputy Gov Advises Teachers on Excellence

The former Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Princess Sarah Sosah, has enjoined teachers to make academic excellence their watchword in delivery of their services to children

Sosah, who was the Mother of the Day at the seminar of the Children’s Festival organised by U-Ideals, a media firm which took place at in Lagos recently, commented on the sad indifferent attitude of most children towards academic pursuit.

“Teachers reward is not only in heaven but also starts from here. I am appealing to all teachers because I too was a teacher like you. If you do your job with all diligence, you will turn out children with excellent results and earn credit for your efforts.”

In her own contribution, Mrs. Omotola Rotimi noted that the lukewarmness of children towards academics is due to a number of distracting factors in contemporary time, especially digital-related amenities like social media.

She encouraged both teachers and parents to live up to their duties of guiding children’s use of such facilities for efficient result.

Also speaking, the Chairman of the programme, Prof. Obi Iwuagwu, berated the system of alleged bribing for good result by some parents and encouraged all responsible to desist from such nefarious acts which he said only produce half-baked graduates.