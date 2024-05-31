Farm Monitor, Leprosy Mission Hold Sensitisation Programme on Inclusive Farming

The Farm Monitor, in collaboration with The Leprosy Mission, successfully hosted a one-day sensitization programme for the leprosy community in Yangoji on Saturday, May 25, 2024.

The event, held at Alhari Primary School, Yangoji, Kwali, Abuja, centred around the theme ‘Growing Together: Ensuring Productive & Inclusive Farming Using Technology.’

The programme brought together over 150 participants, including farmers, community leaders and representatives from various organizations, for a day dedicated to promoting inclusive and technologically advanced farming practices.

The event featured a series of interactive sessions and demonstrations aimed at educating the participants on various aspects of modern farming.

The topics covered included the use of precision farming tools, sustainable agricultural practices and methods to enhance crop yields using advanced technology.

Participants had the opportunity to engage with experts, ask questions and gain practical insights into implementing the techniques on their farms.

Throughout the event, the importance of community involvement and support in fostering a sustainable agricultural ecosystem was emphasized.

The participants were encouraged to collaborate, share knowledge and support each other in adopting new technologies and practices.

The event also provided a platform for networking and allowing farmers to connect with peers and experts.

The highlight of the day was a demonstration of precision farming in the Farm Monitor App which assists farmers in monitoring crop health, managing resources and optimizing yields.

The app was showcased in a hands-on session, where participants could see firsthand how technology could be integrated into their farming practices.

At the event, the CEO of Farm Monitor, Mr. Daniel Udeme-Joseph, emphasized the importance of using technology to enhance agricultural productivity, while ensuring that farming remains inclusive and accessible to all.

“At Farm Monitor, we believe that the future of agriculture lies in leveraging technology to make farming more efficient and inclusive. This programme is a step towards empowering our farmers with the tools and knowledge they need to thrive in a rapidly changing agricultural landscape,” Udeme-Joseph said.

The Leprosy Mission, represented by their Abuja Programmes Officer, Goodluck Udo, highlighted the significance of inclusive farming, particularly for marginalized communities.

“Our collaboration with Farm Monitor is aimed at ensuring that individuals affected by leprosy and other marginalized groups are not left behind in the agricultural sector. By providing access to modern farming techniques and technology, we can help improve their livelihoods and promote social inclusion,” Udo stated.

Isa Ali, the Zaki of Yangoji Community, also graced the occasion and expressed his appreciation for the initiative.

“This programme is a blessing for our community. It is heartening to see organizations like Farm Monitor and The Leprosy Mission working together to support our farmers. The knowledge and tools provided today will undoubtedly have a positive impact on our agricultural practices and the overall well-being of our community,” Ali said.

In his closing remarks, Udeme-Joseph reiterated Farm Monitor’s commitment to supporting farmers and promoting inclusive agricultural development.

“Today marks the beginning of a journey towards a more productive and inclusive agricultural sector. We are committed to continuing our efforts to provide farmers with the resources, training and support they need to succeed,” he said.

The event concluded with a vote of thanks from the organizing committee, who expressed their gratitude to all participants, speakers, and partners for making the programme a success.

The positive feedback from attendees underscored the value of such initiatives in fostering a more inclusive and technologically advanced farming community.