Emir Sanusi Appoints New Ward Head of Kofar Mazugal

The Emir of Kano, Mohammadu Sanusi II on Thursday approved the appointment of Hamisu Sani as the new Ward Head of Kofar Mazugal in Dala Local Government Area of the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Sanusi called on the new ward head to ensure peaceful coexistence among the subjects of the area and contribute his quota towards the development of the state as a whole.

District heads and personalities such as delegations from religious and market bodies paid homage to Sanusi at the Palace.

The delegations included, Ansarulddeen Tijjanniya sect and Traders from the Kano popular textile market (Kantin Kwari) as well as the commodities’ market (Singer market), among others.

Sanusi II was reinstalled as the 15th Emir of Kano on May 23 after the Kano State House of Assembly and Gov. Abba Yusuf repealed and assented the Kano State Emirates Councils (Repeal) Bill 2024 into law.( NAN)