Adeleke: Maintenance Culture Through Leadership ‘ll be My Watch Words

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, yesterday posited that he would always maintain continuity in all state projects, adding that maintenance culture through leadership would be his watchword.

Speaking when Inisha community in Odo-Otin Local Government Area led by its traditional ruler, the Olunisa of Inisa, Oba Joseph Oladunjoye Oyedele, Fasikun II, paid allegiance to the governor at the government house in Osogbo, Adeleke also stressed that all abandoned projects by past administration would be completed.

Governor Adeleke thanked the monarch for his interest in the administration of his government.

Speaking further on the decampment of former BoT member and elder statesman, Alhaji Shuaib Oyedokun, who led hundreds of members of PDP to decamp to the All Progressives Congress (APC), said he was surprised for the steps taken by the elder statesman.

The governor, however, pledged more state’s presences in the community.

However, while making his remarks, Oba Oyedele debunked lies being bandied around that the former BoT member and elder statesman, Alhaji Shuaib Oyedokun, led hundreds of members of PDP to the APC with the knowledge of the entire community.

The monarch stressed that the community would work behind the governor despite that Oyedokun left the PDP, saying that Oyedokun is alone and that the entire Inisha is behind the governor for 2026 victory in election.

According to him, “Governor Ademola Adeleke second term is sure because the administration is doing well with the ongoing road projects in our community.” Olunisha also thanked the governor on behalf of the entire community, saying: “I didn’t know how Oyedokun left PDP, but the entire community are behind the governor.