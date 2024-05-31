2011 Election Violence: Police Arrest Suspected Killer of Six Corps Members, Others  in Bauchi

Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

Operatives of the Bauchi State Police Command have arrested the suspected mastermind of the gruesome murder of six serving Corps members in Giade Local Government Area 13 years ago during the 2011 post- election violence.

The suspected mastermind of the gruesome murder, is 35 years old Kabiru Musa who is said to be a hardened criminal that had terrorised the Giade community.

While briefing Journalists at the State Police Headquarters yesterday, the Commissioner of Police (CP), Auwal Musa Mohammed recalled that on 18th April 2011, between the hours of 1230h – 1300hrs a group of youths led by the said Kabiru Musa AKA ‘Dawa’ had stormed Giade Divisional Police Headquarters following the announcement of the 2011 Presidential Election result, armed themselves with dangerous weapons which included a knife popularly called Barandami, cutlasses, sticks, petrol (PMS) and attacked F/No. 020827 Woman Police Constable, late Rifkatu Bappa who was on counter duty at the charge room.

As a result, she sustained various degrees of injuries and was immediately evacuated to FMC Azare and confirmed dead by a medical doctor.

Similarly, the said Dawa who was the ringleader and his gang members, used petrol (PMS) and set ablaze a motor vehicle, one Toyota Starlet belonging to Mr. Peter Okoye which was kept for safekeeping during the peak of the attack.

CP Mohammed said: “In furtherance of this dastardly act, the said Dawa attacked one Bridget Peter Okeye wife of Mr. Peter Okoye cut-off her fingers, then set fire of the said Motor vehicle affected/burned down the station which led to the gruesome murder of six corps members who were at the station for safety.”

“The corps members tried to take to their heels while the said suspected killer (Dawa) alongside his syndicate run in pursued of the corps members to their various locations of refuge and gruesomely murdered them one after the other,” the CP added.

He further stated that,”The syndicate also attacked and broke into shops of traders and carted away valuables, further causing a breakdown of law and order.”

According to the CP, “After a manhunt for a decade, the Suspect has been arrested and investigation is ongoing, after the conclusion, he will be arraigned in court based on the findings of the investigation.”

While fielding questions from journalist, the suspect denied participation in the heinous act though he said he was in Giade during the incident but did not go near the scene of the crime.

Kabiru Musa added that he is casual worker who eke a living doing menial labourer jobs around the town or anywhere he is engaged.

But a member of the Giade Community, who was at the Police headquarters, confirmed that indeed, Kabiru Musa was the person who led the mob action leading to the murder of the Corps members and others including the Policewoman after setting the Divisional headquarters on fire.

On why it took them so long to seek him out, the man who did not want his name on print, said that he is such a dangerous person that no one dare him in the community.