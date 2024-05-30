Tinubu to N’Assembly: Let’s Work Together, No One Else Will Build Nation for Us

•To forward 2024 supplementary budget soon

•Relation with president mutually beneficial, says Abbas

Deji Elumoye and Juliet Akoje in Abuja





President Bola Tinubu, yesterday, made a clarion call on members of the National Assembly to come together and work with him towards building the nation, saying no external aid or institution could replace the collective efforts of citizens in achieving progress and development.

The president, who made the call while speaking to a joint session of the National Assembly as part of activities marking the 25th anniversary of democratic rule, promised to send the 2024 supplementary budget soon.

This was as the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Abbas Tajudeen, has commended Tinubu, for the cordial relationship between the executive and legislature, saying it was good for democracy.

Tinubu, who congratulated Nigerians on 25 years of unbroken democracy, commended the legislature for its role in representing the people and shaping the country’s future.

The president, who started his political career in the National Assembly in the Third Republic, expressed gratitude for the opportunity to serve and urged lawmakers to continue collaborating and working together to build the nation.

“You see this is our diversity, representing all characters and how we blend together to be brothers and sisters. Without this House, probably, I may not find a part to the presidency. I started off from here and that is why I have given that respect this morning to you.

“So, please continue to collaborate, work together, to build our country. We have no other choice . It is our nation, no one, no aid, no other institution or other personality will help us.

“Except we do it ourselves, no amount of aids that may be coming from foreign countries or any other nation. They take care of themselves first. Let us work together as we are doing to build our nation. Not only for us, but for generations yet unborn.”

Tinubu also announced that he would soon forward the 2024 Supplementary Appropriation Bill to the National Assembly, in a bid to further strengthen the country’s economic development and growth.

He highlighted the importance of continued collaboration between the executive and legislative arms of government in achieving the nation’s developmental goals.

“Charting a new path, the question of programme for development. I submitted the last budget to you, you expeditiously passed it. We are walking the talk. I will soon bring year 2024 Appropriation (Supplementary) Bill, that is just for your information.

“But we must not risk this democracy, build this nation so that the future of our great grand children will be sure of prosperity development and progress.

“The supplementary appropriation bill is expected to address emerging needs and priorities in the country’s budget, and provide additional funding for key sectors and projects.”

He further highlighted the importance of continuing to strengthen democracy and ensuring that the nation is built on a solid foundation for the benefit of all Nigerians.

The Speaker of the House of Representatives Rt. Hon. Abbas Tajudeen, has commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, for the cordial relationship between the executive and legislative arms of the Federal Government, saying it is good for democracy.

Abbas, while giving the votes of thanks at the special joint session of the Senate and the House, said the federal parliament was happy with Tinubu on his performance so far.

“Mine is just to say a big thank you to our dear leader, who has been very supportive of the National Assembly over the last one year. A true democrat, who has seen it all.

“A former governor, a former senator, a leader of a party and now president, I want you to know, Your Excellency, that we in the National Assembly are delighted with your report card – with your performance.

“The National Assembly is genuinely thankful for the partnership that has existed within the last one year between you and us. It has been a partnership that has been mutually beneficial to all of us. It is a win-win, and that is how democracy is supposed to be played,” he said.

The National Assembly, which usually convenes a joint sitting to receive an appropriation bill from a sitting president or his representative, had at a historic sitting, received Tinubu in the chambers to commemorate the 25th anniversary of the return to democracy in Nigeria and the first year anniversary of the current administration. The event was also the first official engagement that Tinubu and the National Assembly would recite the newly reinstated national anthem, ‘Nigeria We Hail Thee’.

Earlier, the president had assented to the bill passed by the National Assembly to suspend the second national anthem, ‘Arise O’ Compatriots’, and revert the country to the first that was introduced at independence in the First Republic.

Before Tinubu’s arrival at the chambers, Abbas had announced the postponement of the activities scheduled for the celebration.

“It is a great pleasure to have you here at this emergency joint sitting to receive Mr. President primarily to flag off the new national anthem.

“June 12 is supposed to be the real Democracy Day, not May 29; and it was an error from us; and Mr President has acknowledged our shortcomings in that regard, and has advised that whatever ceremony we are going to have, whatever speeches we will have, should be reserved. That (June 12) will be the day that we will all convene to actually celebrate democracy.

“So, Honourable colleagues and distinguished senators, forgive us for this lapse. Insha Allah, by June 12, all that we have to say about our 25 years of unbroken democracy would come to pass.”