Otuaro, Onuesoke, Ogie Laud Oborevwori’s Transformation Drive

Sylvester Idowu in Warri

The immediate past Deputy Governor of Delta State, Kingsley Otuaro yesterday, commended the incumbent Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori on his transformation drive in providing critical infrastructure for the people of the state since he assumed office a year ago.

Otuaro, in a congratulatory message to the Governor on the anniversary of his first year in office, said Hon. Oborevwori has performed beyond expectations within a short period of time.

Also the Chairman of Delta State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission (DESOPADEC) Contractor’s Forum, Samson Ogie, in his anniversary message, lauded the performance of Governor Sheriff Oborevwori in provision of infrastructural projects in the riverine communities in one year he assumed office.

Former Delta State Governorship aspirant in the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Sunny Onuesoke, described the Governor’s achievements within the period as overwhelming and insurmountable.

Reflecting on the significant progress made under Oborevwori’s leadership, Otuaro, expressed pride and appreciation for the achievements seen over the past year.

He acknowledged the immense challenges of governing a diverse and complex state like Delta but commended Oborevwori for his focus on delivering democratic dividends to its citizens.

Otuaro, highlighted the strides in infrastructural development, especially in the riverine areas noting the initiation and completion of several new projects including roads, flyovers, and bridges.

Onuesoke, in a congratulatory message explained that in spite of the strident opposition the Governor faced as an aspirant and eventual flag bearer of PDP in the 2023 governorship poll in the state as typified by 38 legal challenges to his aspiration, his administration had turned the state to a potent construction site with a total of 317 projects across the State.

“ Out of the 317 road projects, 76 of them spanned 171.49km and 85.30km length of drains were initiated by his administration in the last one year. His government had turned the entire state to a huge construction site.”

Furthermore, Onuesoke identified the ongoing fly-overs projects being handled by the construction giant, Julius Berger both at PTI junction, DSC Roundabout and Enerhen Junction end as star projects designed to give Warri, Effurun and its environs a face-lift deserving of modern cities.

The Chairman of Delta State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission (DESOPADEC) Contractors Forum, Samson Ogie, said Governor Sheriff Oborevwori has performed excellently well since he assumed office a year ago.

Ogie, in a congratulatory message issued yesterday, noted that with strings of developmental projects executed across the state in the past one year then Governor Oborevwori has to be celebrated.

“Our Governor, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori has performed excellently well since he assumed office a year ago with execution of infrastructural projects spread across the state. He deserves to be celebrated while marking his first year in office”, he said