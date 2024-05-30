NBTI Urges Stakeholders to Bridge Research, Market Gap

Agnes Ekebuike

The Director General/CEO, National Board for Technology Incubation (NBTI),

Dr. Patricia Chukwu has called for stakeholders’ collaboration in order to bridge the technical Gap that exist between research and the market in Nigeria.

She made the call recently, during the commissioning of the administrative block of the incubation unit and utility workshop at the Technology Incubation Centre (TIC) Mabudi extension, in Plateau State.

According to Chukwu, if we can work together with all relevant parties involved, we can close the gap between research and the market.

“We are confident that by working together with all involved parties. We can close the divide between research and the market, stimulating innovation, generating employment opportunities, and spurring economic growth,” Chukwu said.

She also used the opportunity to commend both the Minister of Innovation Science and Technology, Uche Nnaji and the Plateau State Governor, Caleb Mutfwang for their support to the centre.

“The sustained effort of the Honourable Minister and the support of the governor of Plateau State to afford us the enabling recognition and funding to deliver on our mandate towards the economic growth and technological advancement of Nigeria, speaks volume about their commitments to national development,” Chukwu further said.

In her welcome address, the Zonal Director North Central, Hadiza Muhammad, said the initiative would provide local innovators and entrepreneurs with the resources, mentorship, and support needed to turn their ideas into viable businesses. “The Utility Workshop will equip artisans and craftsmen with the necessary tools to hone their skills and produce high-quality products,” Muhammad said.