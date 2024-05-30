NAS Distances Self from AHOY, Condemns its Activities

Sunday Ehigiator and Agnes Ekebuike

The National Association of Seadogs (NAS), widely recognised as the Pyrates Confraternity, has issued a forceful denunciation of a video produced by the Association of Humble and Obedient Youths (AHOY), which inaccurately links itself to NAS’s storied legacy.

The Seadogs’ leadership, represented by the Board of Trustees (BoT) and Tortuga-in-Council, has categorically rejected any connection between their organisation and AHOY, describing the video as “a gross misrepresentation.”

The Pyrates Confraternity, an esteemed organisation founded in 1952 by Professor Wole Soyinka and six other notable Nigerians, responded vehemently in a statement to what they termed as a “brazen episode of piracy on the high seas.”

The video, according to NAS, is “riddled with inaccuracies and malicious falsehoods, attempting to illegitimately align AHOY with the Seadogs’ founders and their principles.

“The said video constitutes the most impudent, brazen episode of piracy on the high seas – the real thing – yet to be acknowledged in seafaring lore.”

The statement compared the video’s ‘absurdity’ to that of comedic acts like Baba Sala in cross dressing and Mr. Bean cartoons.

NAS has firmly declared that “the video’s attempt to forge a connection is both pathetic and abject designed to elevate AHOY’s dubious existence at the expense of NAS’s hard-earned reputation.”

The Pyrates Confraternity, formally registered with the Nigerian Federal Ministry of Internal Affairs in 1980 and recently re-certified by the Corporate Affairs Commission, holds Special Consultative Status with the United Nations’ Economic and Social Council.

Celebrating 70 years of impactful contributions, NAS views this video as a “calculated move to undermine its integrity and legacy.”

NAS leaders have raised concerns about potential high-level support for AHOY’s actions, noting the sinister implications of such an audacious identity theft.

“No one attempts such a monstrous corporate heist in the face of living witnesses and authentic stakeholders without the assurance of protection in high places,” the statement asserted.

The Seadogs have identified the trustees behind AHOY, including Enitan Afinnuomo and John Kester, criticising their irresponsible and reckless behaviour. The Seadogs warned that AHOY’s actions could severely compromise the integrity of publicly exposed members of NAS.

Emphasising the need for immediate legal action, NAS has engaged its legal resources to address this issue. They urged all relevant security agencies and the public to remain vigilant against “AHOY’s deceptive tactics.”

According to NAS, “For the avoidance of any doubt whatsoever, the association, whatever their agenda is, is not an entity recognised by, connected with or associated in any way with the Pyrates Confraternity.”

It demanded that AHOY cease all actions that falsely associate it with NAS, underlining that identity theft reflects a barren imagination and a descent into sheer criminality.

The Pyrates Confraternity remained steadfast in protecting its legacy and continues to serve as a moral compass within the communities it operates.