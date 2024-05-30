Musawa Appointed to AfreximBank’s Creative Africa Advisory Group

The Minister of Arts, Culture, and Creative Economy, Hannatu Musawa, has been appointed to the Creative Africa Advisory Group (CAAG) of the African Export-Import Bank.

The appointment, announced in a letter by the President and Chairman of the Board of Directors, Prof. Benedict Oramah, recognised her dedication and contributions to the development of art and culture on the continent.

“It is my pleasure to officially extend to you an appointment as a member of the Creative Africa Advisory Group (CAAG) of the African Export-Import Bank. This appointment signifies your valuable contributions to shaping the creative landscape within Africa and its diaspora, as well as your commitment to advancing the creative and cultural industries,” it said.

Musawa, expressed her delight in the appointment, stating that she is poised to provide strategic guidance and advocacy at the highest levels, to ensure that the objectives of the Creative Africa Programme are met with resounding success

“I am determined to grasp this opportunity to drive significant growth within Nigeria’s cultural and creative industries, further cementing Nigeria’s status as a global creative hub.

“By joining CAAG, I reaffirm the Ministry’s commitment to fostering a robust and dynamic creative sector that showcases Nigeria and Africa’s rich cultural heritage, developing a comprehensive ecosystem where Nigerian creatives can thrive.

“This collaboration promises to unlock new financing avenues, technical support, platforms and much more, that will invigorate the creative sector, facilitating cross-continental trade, and ultimately usher in a new era of transformative success for the creative industry,” she said.

This appointment is a significant recognition of Musawa’s efforts in promoting the creative industry in Nigeria and Africa, and her participation in the CAAG will undoubtedly contribute to the growth and development of the sector.