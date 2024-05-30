Musawa Appointed to AEIB’s Creative Africa Advisory Group

Agnes Ekebuike

The Minister of Art, Culture, and Creative Economy, Hannatu Musawa, has been appointed to the Creative Africa Advisory Group (CAAG) of the African Export-Import Bank.

The appointment, announced in a letter by the President and Chairman of the Board of Directors, Prof. Benedict Oramah, recognises her dedication and contributions to the development of art and culture on the continent.

In a statement by her Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Nneka Ikem Anibeze, Oramah said: “It is my pleasure to officially extend to you an appointment as a member of the Creative Africa Advisory Group (CAAG) of the African Export-Import Bank. This appointment signifies your valuable contributions to shaping the creative landscape within Africa and its diaspora, as well as your commitment to advancing the creative and cultural industries.”

On her part, Musawa expressed her delight in the appointment, stating that she is poised to provide strategic guidance and advocacy at the highest levels, to ensure that the objectives of the Creative Africa Programme are met with resounding success.

“I am determined to grasp this opportunity to drive significant growth within Nigeria’s cultural and creative industries, further cementing Nigeria’s status as a global creative hub. By joining CAAG, I reaffirm the ministry’s commitment to fostering a robust and dynamic creative sector that showcases Nigeria and Africa’s rich cultural heritage, developing a comprehensive ecosystem where Nigerian creatives can thrive.”