  • Thursday, 30th May, 2024

Musawa Appointed to AEIB’s Creative Africa Advisory Group

Business | 1 hour ago

Agnes Ekebuike

The Minister of Art, Culture, and Creative Economy, Hannatu Musawa, has been appointed to the Creative Africa Advisory Group (CAAG) of the African Export-Import Bank. 

The appointment, announced in a letter by the President and Chairman of the Board of Directors, Prof. Benedict Oramah, recognises her dedication and contributions to the development of art and culture on the continent.

In a statement by her Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Nneka Ikem Anibeze, Oramah said: “It is my pleasure to officially extend to you an appointment as a member of the Creative Africa Advisory Group (CAAG) of the African Export-Import Bank. This appointment signifies your valuable contributions to shaping the creative landscape within Africa and its diaspora, as well as your commitment to advancing the creative and cultural industries.”

On her part, Musawa expressed her delight in the appointment, stating that she is poised to provide strategic guidance and advocacy at the highest levels, to ensure that the objectives of the Creative Africa Programme are met with resounding success.

“I am determined to grasp this opportunity to drive significant growth within Nigeria’s cultural and creative industries, further cementing Nigeria’s status as a global creative hub. By joining CAAG, I reaffirm the ministry’s commitment to fostering a robust and dynamic creative sector that showcases Nigeria and Africa’s rich cultural heritage, developing a comprehensive ecosystem where Nigerian creatives can thrive.”

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.