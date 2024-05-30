Gov Mbah Inaugurates Multiple Urban Road Projects, Begins 80 More

·*260 wards to also get 10km of road each

To mark his first anniversary in office, Governor of Enugu State, Dr. Peter Mbah, on Wednesday, began the inauguration of 71 urban road projects, being the first phase of contracts awarded for the construction and reconstruction of roads in the state capital.

He also announced a second phase comprising 80 roads, adding that government would, in addition to other major rural roads, also construct a minimum of 10km of road in each electoral ward to ensure that the rural areas were not left out.

He said government had a policy to ensure that all Trunk A and Trunk B roads in the urban and rural areas were paved.

At Mount Street/Umuchu Road junction, Idaw River, the governor performed a symbolic commissioning of Idaw River, Uwani, and Coal Camp Zones, as the people of Idaw River celebrated the first road intervention projects in the area in the past 52 years.

The roads commissioned were Broderick Street, Silver Smith Street, Asata Mine Road, Ogbete – Jamboree – Ajogwu Road, all at Coal Camp, as well as Emeka Ebila, Idaw River Secondary School Road, Umuchu Street, Omachiani Street, Iloh Franco Street, St. Charles Street, Umu Ohachie Street, and Ozoude Street, as well as Meniru Street, and Mount Street Bypass, all in Idaw River.

Others were Bishop Anyogu Street, College Road, Edeozie Street, Kenyatta Street to Timber Road under Uwani Zone and St. Peter’s Road, Odudukoko Street, the Garki flyover as well as four flyover ramps at each of Garki and Amechi Awkunanaw flyover all in Gariki Zone.

Amidst drumming by grateful residents, Mbah said, “I am being informed that in the last 52 years, there has never been an intervention here. But I am telling you that you are the only reason we exist because our primary purpose of being in government is for your security and your welfare. That is what keeps us awake at night. That is what gives us the kick to wake in the morning.

“So, let me start by thanking God for a day like this. Let us also say to you that what we are witnessing here today is consistent with the pledge we made to you that if you gave us your mandate, that we are going to serve you with every fiber of our being.

“We want to ensure that you have access to every basic amenities. So, things like paved road, water, and electricity should be taken for granted. These are basic amenities and should be taken for granted.

“Last year, we flagged off the construction of 71 urban roads. Today, we are commissioning those roads as a part of the interventions.

“But you haven’t seen anything yet. The 71 roads are just the phase one. We are about to embark on another 80 roads construction.

“Beyond that, it is also heartwarming for us to note here that we are not leaving our rural communities behind. We plan to do 10 kilometers per ward across the 260 wards.”

At St. Peter’s Road, Gariki, Awkunanaw, the governor, assured residents of Idaw River, Awkunanaw and any part of Enugu yet to get pipe borne water that government was equally working day and night to complete the reticulation work that would get water to them.

“Please just give us some time if you haven’t started getting running water in your houses. Water is coming.

“You will also have your streetlights mounted and all the children we have in Enugu State today must have access to the Smart School because we want to produce smart Enugu children. This is essentially what we are in government for – to ensure that governance gets to the grassroots.”

Meanwhile, giving features of the roads, the Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure, Engr. Gerald Otiji, assured the governor that the work was well supervised and done, including the deployment of French drain underground to drain water in the area, which is swampy, to the Idaw River.

The Managing Director of the construction firm, Comag Steel and Construction Ltd., Chief Cosmas Agu, urged the people to avoid dumping of refuse in the drainage or other actions that could have adverse effects on the roads.

A leader of the Idaw River residents, Evangelist Hilary Ayichi, said Mbah had done for the people of Idaw River what no other leader had thought wise to do for about 50 years.

“The administration of Peter Ndubuisi Mbah has brought hope, joy and fulfillment to us. He is the people’s governor, who was able to face the enormous task that is in this particular roadwork because of the nature of the area. Thank you, our governor,” he said.