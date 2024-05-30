Edo Govt, APC in War of Words over Reported Clash at CVR Centre

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin-city

The Edo State Government and the All Progressives Congress (APC) were yesterday engaged in a war of words over reported clash at the Idia College in Benin City, one of the venues for the Continuous Voters Registration (CVR), which commenced last Monday by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

A statement issued by the Commissioner for Communication and Orientation, Chris Nehikhare, accused the APC of masterminding the attack which reportedly happened last Tuesday, and condemned the action.

But the state Publicity Secretary of the APC, Prince Uwadae Igbingie, described the allegation as a cheap blackmail to cover the real people behind the attack which he alleged were agents of the PDP.

Nehikhare in the statement said: “The attention of the Edo State Government has been drawn to deliberate attempts by the state chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to stir violence and cause crisis in the state in a desperate move to halt the ongoing Continuous Voters Registration (CVR) by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

“The state government strongly condemns the recent attack and shooting at Idia College a couple of days ago, which led to the injury of an innocent student.

“To say the least, this is most troubling, disheartening, and shameful, and it’s never a way to play the opposition role expected of a responsible opposition party.

“It is utterly appalling that a political party would resort to attacking a CVR centre to obstruct eligible voters from registering to participate in an election that they are contesting. One is left to wonder how the APC plans to get the electorate to vote for their candidate.

“We say no to such shenanigans and resort to violence by the APC and their agents, and call on security agencies to rein in these agents of violence.”

He added: “If the APC really has a candidate to sell and believes in the viability and credibility of their candidate, they should get more people to register and should also campaign to convince the people to vote for him instead of resorting to attacking Edo people and disrupting the peace in the state.

“We urge all Edo people not to be discouraged by the desperate antics of the APC and their agents but leverage the opportunity of the CVR exercise to register for their Permanent Voters Card s (PCVs) and participate in the September 21 gubernatorial election with a determination to collectively work towards a free, fair, and violence-free electoral process.”

Reacting through a phone call, Igbinigie said the police were already on the trail of the trouble shooters, adding that when apprehended, their identities would reveal that they are members of the PDP.

He said: “It was their people that did it. You see they are shipping blames to APC now, how can they be doing that, the people behind it have been identified and they are all PDP members. So why will Nehikhare be misinforming the public, and we all know that they are hired thugs of the PDP?”