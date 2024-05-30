Court Restrains Pro-Wike Lawmakers from Parading Themselves as Rivers Assembly Members

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

A Rivers State High Court sitting in Port Harcourt, has restrained Hon. Martin Amaewhule and 25 other pro-Wike lawmakers from parading themselves as Speaker and members of the State House of Assembly respectively, pending the determination of the suit before it.

The presiding Judge, Justice Charles Wali, gave the order after the factional Speaker, Victor Oko-Jaja, filed an order of Interlocutory Injunction, praying the court to stop Amaewhule’s faction from acting in such capacity.

The matter was registered in Suit No: PHC/ 1512/CS/2024.

Justice Wali also ordered that Governor Siminalayi Fubara and Rivers state government should restrain from accepting any resolutions, bills or interacting with Amaewhule and the 25 other estranged lawmakers. The 26 lawmakers are loyal to the Minister of Federal Capital Territory, Mr. Nyesom Wike, in the face-off with Governor Fubara.

“An Order of Interlocutory Injunction is granted restraining the 1 to 25th Defendants from parading and holding out themselves as members of the Rivers State House of Assembly and/or meeting/sitting at the Auditorium

of the House of Assembly Quarters located at Off Aba Road, Port Harcourt or at any other place whatsoever to purport to carry out the legislative business of the Rivers State House of Assembly, their legislative seats having been declared vacant pending the hearing and determination of the substantive suit.

“An Order of Interlocutory Injunction is hereby made restraining the 26th to 28th Defendants from dealing with, interfacing, accepting any resolutions, bills and/or howsoever interacting with the 1st to 25th Defendants in their purported capacities as members of the Rivers State House of Assembly, their legislative seats having been declared vacant with effect from 13th December, 2023 pending the hearing and determination of the substantive suit.” Justice Wali adjourned the matter till July 1, 2024 for mention.