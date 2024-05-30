  • Thursday, 30th May, 2024

Chivita Plays Up Diversity with New Campaign

Business | 1 hour ago

Promoters of Chivita have unveiled a new campaign to celebrate diversity and unity through a shared love for Chivita. 

The company indicated in a statement that in the fast-paced world of marketing, innovative campaigns have the capacity to catch the attention of consumers and leave an indelible mark on their minds.

The re-launched ‘Everyone has a Chivita 2.0’ campaign by Chivita Juices, features top Influencers in Northern and Southern Nigeria, such as Eso Dike, Ify Okoye, Teminikan, Eki Ogunbor, Nedu, Emeneks, Namenj and Layuzah Musa.

The statement pointed out that more than just an advertising campaign, it explored the bonds of friendship, family and romance, adding that it also highlighted moments of joy and shared experiences that resonate with consumers.

Prior to the official campaign launch, all Big Brother Naija fans went wild with excitement when a clip from the Chivita Supermarket video featuring Elozonam and Diane Russet went viral. This reinforces the message that even in Romance, there is a Chivita for you too. 

Marketing Director, Chivita|Hollandia, Mrs. Toyin Nnodi, was quoted as saying that it is all about inclusivity. “Everyone Has a Chivita 2.0” stands to celebrate diversity and unity through a shared love for Chivita.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.