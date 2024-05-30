Chivita Plays Up Diversity with New Campaign

Promoters of Chivita have unveiled a new campaign to celebrate diversity and unity through a shared love for Chivita.

The company indicated in a statement that in the fast-paced world of marketing, innovative campaigns have the capacity to catch the attention of consumers and leave an indelible mark on their minds.

The re-launched ‘Everyone has a Chivita 2.0’ campaign by Chivita Juices, features top Influencers in Northern and Southern Nigeria, such as Eso Dike, Ify Okoye, Teminikan, Eki Ogunbor, Nedu, Emeneks, Namenj and Layuzah Musa.

The statement pointed out that more than just an advertising campaign, it explored the bonds of friendship, family and romance, adding that it also highlighted moments of joy and shared experiences that resonate with consumers.

Prior to the official campaign launch, all Big Brother Naija fans went wild with excitement when a clip from the Chivita Supermarket video featuring Elozonam and Diane Russet went viral. This reinforces the message that even in Romance, there is a Chivita for you too.

Marketing Director, Chivita|Hollandia, Mrs. Toyin Nnodi, was quoted as saying that it is all about inclusivity. “Everyone Has a Chivita 2.0” stands to celebrate diversity and unity through a shared love for Chivita.