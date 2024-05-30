ASHRAE Nigerian Chapter Holds Lecture 

The American Society of Heating, Refrigerating and Air-Conditioning Engineers (ASHRAE) Nigerian Chapter holds distinguished lecture, between Tuesday May 28 to Thursday 30.

A statement said the lecture holds at Radisson Blu Hotel, Ikeja, Lagos from 9am.

According to the President ASHRAE Nigeria Chapter, Engineer Ade Oyenekan, “the lecture focuses on advance heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration systems design and construction”.

Oyenekan added that “ASHRAE has over 50,000 members in more than 130 countries worldwide.

The Society and its members focus on building systems, energy efficiency, indoor air quality, refrigeration and sustainability within the engineering industry.”

Niting that, “ASHRAE, founded in 1894, is a global society advancing human well-being through sustainable technology for the built environment,” he said, “through research, standards writing, publishing and continuing education, ASHRAE shapes tomorrow’s built environment today.”

Oyenekan further explained that “ASHRAE Nigerian Chapter distinguished lecture topics are: origin in the built environment to prevent pandemic; clean room design ten steps; and clean room variable airflow design.”

The Guest Lecturer is ASHRAE Vincent Sakraida, while National President Nigerian Society of Engineers, Engr Margaret Oguntala, is chairperson.

Professionals expected to attend the lecture are: Heating, Ventilating and Air Conditioning (HVAC) designers, HVAC contractors and HVAC manufacturers and HVAC sales representatives;

architects; data centers designers and contractors; hotel, hospitals, and healthcare facilities managers; and oil and gas data Centre engineers.