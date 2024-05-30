Akwa Ibom: Uyo Senatorial District Passes Vote of Confidence in Umo Eno

Udeme Utip in Uyo





Stakeholders and indigenes of Uyo Senatorial District of Akwa Ibom State have passed a vote of confidence in the State Governor, Umo Eno, over what they described as ‘matchless strides’ in just one year, insisting that the Governor must accept to serve a two-term tenure of 8 years like his predecessors.

Addressing a press conference in Uyo , the state capital, under the auspices of the Akwa Ibom North East (Uyo Senatorial District) Consultative Forum, Elders and Stakeholders of the Senatorial District through the Leader, Senator Effiong Bob, stated that across diverse sectors of Education, Health, Agriculture, Security, Infrastructure, Human Capital development, Sports, Aviation, Housing and Social Welfare, especially caring for the vulnerable segment of the populace, Eno has etched his name in gold through his unprecedented strides in just one year.

In his words: “Today, in just one year, the verdict by millions of Akwa Ibom people on the performance of His Excellency, Pastor Umo Eno is that in just 365 days, he has effortlessly etched his name in gold first in the hearts of the people and most importantly as a man whose governance is built on humanity and compassion.

“Across diverse sectors, our dear son, Leader, and Governor has scored many firsts in terms of project initiation and completion, policy introduction and implementation, swift interventions and has steadied the ship of consolidation on the gains made by previous administrations in this state.

“In the area of road infrastructure, numerous projects such as the newly inaugurated 3.3km Idua road, the intervention work at collapsed area of Afia Nsit Road both in Eket, the just inaugurated 160m span Nto Ide Ikot Amba Bridge with 800m Approach road in Obot Akara, the newly commissioned Paul Ekpo Crescent , Emmanuel Ekon Avenue, Obot Emem Street, the commissioning of the reconstructed section of Atiku Abubakar road with walkways, drainage systems solar street lights, with flood control tunnel as well as the Afaha Ube Road, Road through Akpan Andem Market in Uyo among others, are all eloquent testimonials to the Governor’s midas touch in the area of road infrastructure.”

According to him, in the area of youth and manpower development, the governor through the Ibom leadership and Entrepreneurial Development Centre, (Ibom LED) has trained and doled out seed capital to over 800 youths and entrepreneurs as a strategic attempt of fanning the embers of enterprise development.

“In Healthcare delivery, the governor has already built, equipped new model healthcare centres and reconstructed existing one, inaugurated them and handed these facilities to our people for us. In Security management which is one of the pillars of his ARISE agenda, our visionary leader and Governor, apart from donating utility vehicles to security agencies in the state, has provided the needed support for these agencies to help maintain peace and security in our state. The Governor has also envisioned and launched the Ibom Community watch to bolster the job done by existing security agencies.

“In education, the totally reconstructed, remodeled and inaugurated Christ the King, and Ewet Primary Schools projects, the opening of the flagship Dakkada Skills Acquisition Centre and constitution of the school’s Governing Council, the training of Principals of Public Secondary Schools by UK Education officials, frequent grants to students, donation of school uniforms and sandals to students, among others are some of the very strategic investments Pastor Umo Eno has made in this sector that has earned him the applause and admiration of all Akwa Ibomites.

“Today, the songs of mourning that was becoming permanent in the mouths of retirees in Akwa Ibom on account of unsettled backlog of gratuities have been swiftly replaced with songs of thanksgiving and gratitude owing to the Governor’s swift intervention in clearing the backlog of these gratuities.”