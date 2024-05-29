With Two Conflicting Court Orders, Kano Emirate Crisis Escalates

•First order directs Sanusi’s eviction, second one forbids directive

Ahmad Sorondinki in Kano





Two courts of coordinate jurisdictions, yesterday, gave conflicting orders on the Kano Emirate crisis, suggesting that tussle for the revered stool was far from over.

In the first order, Justice S. A. Amobeda of the Federal High Court sitting in Kano ordered the eviction of the reinstated Emir of Kano Muhammadu Sanusi II from Emir’s Palace, and further instructed the police to ensure all rights and privileges due to the 15th Fulani Emir of Kano, Aminu Bayero be given to him.

But another court in the state immediately issued a counter order restraining the Police, the State Security Service and the Nigerian Army from evicting, harassing or arresting Emir Sanusi.

Justice Amobeda, who gave the exparte order, yesterday, stated that the order was made in the interest of justice and maintenance of peace in Kano state.

The order stated: “An order of interim injunction restraining the Respondents either by themselves, their agents, servants, privies or any other person or authority from inviting, arresting, detaining, threatening, intimidating, harassing the Applicant, raiding, tampering with or visiting the Applicant’s in order to arrest or infringe on his right or in any other way infringe or attempt to infringe on the Applicant’s rights pending the hearing and determination of the Originating Motion.

“An order restraining the 3″, 4* and 5th Respondents and all other Respondents from denying the applicant to use his official residence and palace at the Emir’s Palace, Kofar Kudu as well as enjoyment of all rights and privileges accrued to him by virtue of being Emir of Kano State and to evicting anything, anybody residing within the palace illegally pending the hearing and the determination of the originating summons”

The suit has been adjourned to 4th of June for hearing.

However, Justice Amina Aliyu of the Kano State High Court, had earlier issued an interim injunction restraining the Nigeria Police and other security agencies from harassing, intimidating. inviting, arresting and or invading the personal or official residence of the reinstated Emir of Kano Muhammadu Sanusi II, pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice.

The presiding judge gave the order upon hearing of exparte application by counsel to the applicants, Bashir Yusuf, dated 28th May, 2024.

The order read: “That an order of interim injunction is hereby granted restraining the Respondents either by themselves, their agents, privies, representative, and assigns from further harassing, intimidating. inviting, arresting and or invading the personal or official residence of the Applicants (Gidan Rumfa), his servants and or any of the Kano Emirate kingmakers of doing such acts that would be capable of interfering with the Applicants’ rights generally in relation to this suit pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice.

“That an order of interim injunction is hereby granted restraining the Respondents from attempting to hijack, pick, commandeer, confiscate any of twin spear of authority, the Royal Hat of Dabo, the Ostrich-feathered shoes, the knife and sword of the Emir of Kano as well as symbols of authority pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice.

“That an order of interim injunction is hereby made restraining the Respondents from taking further steps in connection with the matter or maintaining status quo of staying all action pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice.

“That it is further ordered that the Respondents are restraining from interfering with the functions, duties of the 1″ Applicant as the Emir of Kano pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice dated 28 May, 2024,” the order stated.

The motion on notice was adjourned to June 13, 2024, for hearing.