  • Tuesday, 28th May, 2024

UBA Celebrates Africa Day in Style, Commits to Empowering Youths

Business | 15 mins ago

Africa’s Global bank, United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc, joined the rest of the world last Friday to mark this year’s edition of the Africa Day.

The celebration which went on concurrently across all of its subsidiaries in Africa as well as in the United Kingdom, France, United States of America and the United Arab Emirates, had the underlying theme: Education Fit for the 21st Century. 

To mark the event, staff members were dressed in colourful African attire displaying the cultural diversity of the employees of United Bank for Africa.

There were dance troupes in various offices across the continent organised by UBA subsidiaries, where staff, clients and the public were entertained with African drums and cultural dancers as well as choice African fruits and snacks. 

UBA’s Group Head, Human Resources, Modupe Akindele, who addressed staff during the closing ceremony at the UBA Head Office in Lagos, commended staff members for their hard-work over the years, and noted that the annual event had become a lifestyle for the bank. 

She said, “We at UBA celebrate Africa Day with the rest of Africa. We are Africa, United by one Bank. Today is a day to remind ourselves that we have all it takes in Africa, be it fashion, talent, and creativity. The message is about being African and being proud of our heritage. We want to showcase who we are and what we have.”

Continuing, she said, “For us at UBA, identifying with Africa and indeed Africa Day is synonymous with who we are as a bank. It presents us the opportunity to remind ourselves, the world and indeed Africa that we owe ourselves the duty of making Africa the continent of our dreams.”  

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.