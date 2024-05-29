UBA Celebrates Africa Day in Style, Commits to Empowering Youths

Africa’s Global bank, United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc, joined the rest of the world last Friday to mark this year’s edition of the Africa Day.

The celebration which went on concurrently across all of its subsidiaries in Africa as well as in the United Kingdom, France, United States of America and the United Arab Emirates, had the underlying theme: Education Fit for the 21st Century.

To mark the event, staff members were dressed in colourful African attire displaying the cultural diversity of the employees of United Bank for Africa.

There were dance troupes in various offices across the continent organised by UBA subsidiaries, where staff, clients and the public were entertained with African drums and cultural dancers as well as choice African fruits and snacks.

UBA’s Group Head, Human Resources, Modupe Akindele, who addressed staff during the closing ceremony at the UBA Head Office in Lagos, commended staff members for their hard-work over the years, and noted that the annual event had become a lifestyle for the bank.

She said, “We at UBA celebrate Africa Day with the rest of Africa. We are Africa, United by one Bank. Today is a day to remind ourselves that we have all it takes in Africa, be it fashion, talent, and creativity. The message is about being African and being proud of our heritage. We want to showcase who we are and what we have.”

Continuing, she said, “For us at UBA, identifying with Africa and indeed Africa Day is synonymous with who we are as a bank. It presents us the opportunity to remind ourselves, the world and indeed Africa that we owe ourselves the duty of making Africa the continent of our dreams.”