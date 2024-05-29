TETFund Boss Vows to Maintain Agency’s Integrity

Uchechukwu Nnaike

The Executive Secretary of the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund), Mr. Sunny Echono, says the agency must not be allowed to become a victim of official corruption or mismanagement because of its critical role in bridging the funding gap and providing critical infrastructure, among other things, in the nation’s tertiary institutions.

Echono said he introduced reforms that would put the agency in a better position to deliver on its mandate.

He stated this weekend when Champion Newspapers Limited recognised him as ‘Outstanding Public Servant of the Year’.

Echono said, “Since we came on board, we have embarked on a number of reforms to further make the agency work better and deliver on its mandate to the good people of Nigeria. We are aware of the role TETFund plays in the provision of infrastructure and critical facilities in our higher institutions, as well as the training of academic and non-academic staff.

“We are glad that testimonies from beneficiaries – schools and individuals, are positive and encouraging. However, because it is an agency that is known to be achieving a lot, and one that is responding to things in a positive manner, we attract the attention of a lot of people.”

The TETFund boss added, “Of course, the magnitude of and the nature of reforms that have been implemented are also going to affect some people adversely. We expect that such people would not feel comfortable. But as a public servant, one requires to know that one must develop a thick skin to baseless issues and move on and do the best one can.”

He added that the award by the newspaper company would galvanise him and his team to work harder and make the agency record more feats.

On whether the agency is not being stressed by the increasing number of institutions that it has to cater for, Echono said TETFund is

up to the task.

“Yes, more public higher institutions are being set up that would need us, but we are up to the task. We have the arrangement to take care of the institutions. For instance, if a state has more than one university, we alternate our commitment among them. If we take care of A today, tomorrow, it will be the turn of B,” he explained.

Echono also promised that the fund would not abandon its projects, as efforts would be made to complete them.