NPA Partners Barge Operators on Seamless Evacuation of Export Bound Cargoes

In a bid to achieve connectivity for seamless evacuation of export bound cargoes to the nation’s seaports from the hinterland, the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), on Monday, held a process improvement meeting with badge operators.

The deployment of barges for the evacuation of cargo from the ports to the hinterland was an interventionist initiative of the NPA, a development that has massively reduced the gridlock on port access roads.

The initiative has, however, grown into a huge direct and indirect employment generation as well as business endeavor by using the waterways to reduce pressure and congestion on the road corridor.

Speaking during the meeting led by the President of Badge Operators Association of Nigeria (BOAN), Olubunmi Olumekun, the Managing Director of NPA, Mohammed Bello-Koko, said the meeting focused on providing support necessary to optimize barge operations value chain.

According to Bello-Koko, the meeting also focused on the infusion of professionalism to sustainably ensure safety of lives and investment at all time.

“We are driven by the relentless commitment to achieving seamless connectivity between the Seaports and the hinterland. This is an enabling initiative for sustaining the growth of exports in the country,” the NPA helmsman stated. “his meeting was focused on providing support necessary to optimize barge operations value chain including infusion of professionalism to sustainably ensure safety of lives and investment at all time,” he stated.