From Lagos to Berlin: Seyi Olusore’s Fitness Revolution

Seyi Olusore, the vibrant mind and muscle behind Shedams Fitness, is taking his fitness expertise from Lagos to Berlin. Renowned for his innovative approach to health and wellness, Seyi has collaborated with key brands, such as Three Crowns Milk, Nestle, Malta Guinness, MasterCard, Mouka Foam, and more, promoting fitness and healthy living across Nigeria. His successful activations, including community fitness challenges and nationwide health campaigns, have inspired countless individuals to embrace a healthier lifestyle.

Now, Seyi is set to bring his signature Cardio dance session to Berlin, marking the first of many international events to come. In partnership with the Africans In Deutschland Community, founded by Osas Stephine Iroha, the Fitness Hangout aims to encourage healthy lifestyles among Africans in the diaspora while promoting African culture, diversity, unity, and networking opportunities.

Seyi’s Cardio dance sessions are famous for their energetic and inclusive nature. Using dance to encourage physical activity, participants can burn calories, increase their heart rate, and enjoy the beauty of exercising outdoors, all while having fun. These sessions require no equipment, making them accessible to everyone.

The Berlin event, scheduled for June 1st at 12 noon, will be held at Körnerpark Neukölln, followed by a buffet at the Pan African Restaurant on Kirchhofstraße 41. The day will conclude with a viewing of the Champions League Final at the same venue. An event like this typically draws up to 5,000 people, reflecting the strong community spirit and enthusiasm for health and fitness.

Seyi shared his excitement about the event, saying, “Excited for my first Cardio Dance Session Live at the Africans In Deutschland Fitness Hangout in Berlin, Germany!” His enthusiasm is a testament to his passion for spreading the joy of fitness and fostering a global community dedicated to wellness.

This Berlin Fitness Hangout is one of the milestones of Seyi’s international story. For Nigerian readers, his story from Lagos to Berlin is a source of pride, demonstrating the power of dedication and a positive mindset. Seyi Olusore is not only sharing his fitness expertise but also a piece of Nigerian afrobeat culture with the world, creating a legacy of health, happiness, and unity that transcends borders.

This is happening, June 1st, at Körnerpark Neukölln for a day of dance, fitness, and cultural celebration. Experience firsthand the infectious energy of Shedams Fitness and be part of a movement that prioritizes health and wellness for all.