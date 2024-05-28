Royal Launches State-oF-the-art Consumer Electronics

Royal Electronics has unveiled a groundbreaking set of products that have clearly redefined the possibilities of modern homes and offices.

In a statement, it noted that the exciting range of air-conditioners, refrigerators, in-built kitchen units, washing machines.

The statement also noted that these latest-in-consumer electronics products were unveiled by the chairman of Channels Media Group, Mr. John Momoh, adding that other dignitaries at the event were the Chairman of Sims Nigeria Limited (the official representatives of the brand in Nigeria), Chief Simeon Eyisi, The Executive Director, Corporate Services, Mr. Fab Uzor and other senior representatives of the company.

The Brand Manager, Royal Electronics, Mr. Pranab Srivastava used the occasion to showcase the unique selling points of each of the products as well as the brand in general.

“The Royal Penrose air-conditioner was revealed as the first of its kind in Nigeria; with 20 years warranty on its inverter compressor. On the other hand, the Royal side-by-side Refrigerator which has also been aptly branded ‘Peerless’,is a masterpiece of technology and design,” the statement noted.

Speaking at the event, Mr. Fab Uzor pointed out that with the introduction of these new products, Nigerians are set to be taken to a completely new dimension in consumer experience.

In his words, “We are fully committed to making the best products accessible to Nigerians and there is no looking back.”