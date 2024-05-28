NNL Super 8 to Broadcast Live on SLTV 

As part of it’s plans to bring the forthcoming Nigeria National League ( NNL) Super 8 closer to football fans, the board of the second tier League has announced a partnership deal with an indigenous dedicated satellite channel, Metrodigital (SLTV) to broadcast live all the matches.

In a letter of consent sent to the NNL Board and signed by Paul Osuji Ph.D, the organisation’s Head of Operations, stated that following series of meetings they held with NNL management they’ve consented to taking the games live via one their dedicated channels…A N FOOTBALL.

SLTV further stated that they would pick their signals from the streaming outfit that NNL has already struck a deal with Sports Light hub while commentaries will come courtesy of Radio Nigeria.

“Consequent upon our physical meetings with you and subsequent telephone conversations, Metrodigital (SLTV) consents to the NNL broadcast partnership for the Super 8 competition.

“With this acceptance, Metrodigital will broadcast the event live from your Facebook stream and Radio Nigeria commentaries as agreed,” said the statement.

The company also promised to do its best to promote sports especially football in the country

Speaking on the partnership, an elated Chief Executive Officer of NNL, Emmanuel Attah commended the company for partnering the league body to develop the country’s football, describing the partnership as a welcome development which will go a long way in bringing the second tier league closer to the people.

The Super 8 which holds from June 7-14 in Enugu is organised annually at the end of the league to determine the overall champion of the second tier League as well as teams that will gain promotion to the elite league.

The eight teams that qualified for the championship are; Nasarawa Utd, Sporting Supreme of Abuja, Sokoto Utd and El-Kanemi Warriors. Others are Beyond Limit FC, Madiba FC, Inter Lagos and Ikorodu Utd.