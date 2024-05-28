Imasuen Takes Over as Booz.ng Group CEO

Booze.ng Limited has announced the appointment of Bennet Imasuen as its new Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, effective April 1, 2024. The decision made by the board of Directors in March 2024, leverages Imasuen’s extensive decade-long experience in logistics, administration management, and human relations within the Maritime and FMCG industries.

In a press statement, Imasuen expressed his enthusiasm for his new role, viewing it as an opportunity to drive Booze.ng’s growth further. He highlighted the company’s potential to revolutionize the beverage sales and distribution industry nationwide, building on the significant milestones it has achieved since its inception.

Booze.ng is renowned as a comprehensive physical and digital drinks platform dedicated to selling and distributing original beverages sourced directly from brands across the country. “We also offer bar services and specialize in sourcing limited edition drinks for our clients,” Imasuen stated. “Additionally, we have a private cigar lounge catering to our exclusive clientele, and Kratos, our vibrant nightlife spot.”

Imasuen also highlighted the adoption of a new corporate structure aimed at benefiting staff, clients, and all brand stakeholders. “This new structure is designed to enhance our connection and engagement with our target audience,” he said.

Since its launch in December 2023, the Victoria Island-based Booze.ng has experienced a remarkable growth trajectory, establishing itself as a significant player in the beverage sales and distribution market both online and offline.