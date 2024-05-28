  • Tuesday, 28th May, 2024

Ganko Energy Donates Food, Other Items to Orphanages

Ganko Energy Services Limited has donated food items, toiletries, and other necessities to the City of Refuge Orphanage in Durumi and Destined Children’s Orphanage in Kado, Abuja as part of its commitment to corporate social responsibility(CSR).

The organisation’s Head of Human Resources and Capacity Development, Nathaniel Ojo, who presented the items  to the orphanages yesterday, said the NGO shared the precious gesture with the children as part of social responsibility.

“We recognise Children’s Day and we found this orphanage to be a place where we can come and share precious time with these children. We also extend our food items and toiletries to them to ensure they live better lives irrespective of their circumstances.

“We are here to remind you that you are special to humanity. There are people who have gone through this phase of life and have become better persons today,” Ojo said.

He urged government to cut down its expenditure to make children a priority because they make up the larger percentage of the population.

“The government needs to focus on these children because they may be the ones to drive whatever we are setting up today.

“We need to do everything within our capacity as private individuals, especially from the public sector, to prioritise their needs and ensure these children have smiles on their faces and access to the basic necessities they need,” he added.

The orphanage administrator, Mr. Darlington Francis, called on government to fast-track the process of adoption, saying the organisation lacked the appropriate words to express its profound gratitude to Ganko Energy Services Limited for all they do.

He said that the orphanage was a non-governmental organisation, adding government, at all levels, should endeavour to expedite the adoption of these children because leaving the kids at the orphanage for too long was not the best solution.

“There should be a way of giving these children to people who are willing to adopt them so that there will be fewer kids in the orphanage,” he said.

