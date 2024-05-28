  • Tuesday, 28th May, 2024

FG: Agritourism to Generate Forex, Boost Nigeria’s Food Production

Business | 1 hour ago

Gilbert Ekugbe

The Minister of State for Agriculture and Food Security, Sen. Dr. Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi, has stated that agritourism would generate foreign exchange and boost food production in Nigeria.

The Minister who made this known at the Celebration of 2024 Inaugural World Agritourism Day themed “Food Security for All” in Abuja recently, said agritourism would also enhance the agricultural sector, encourage both local and foreign investors as well as achieve food and nutrition security.

He stated that the development of agritourism would lead to agricultural revolution, encourage industrialisation for wealth and job creation, as well as growth in the non-oil sector.

Abdullahi noted that agritourism comprises a range of activities, including farm tours, agriculture festivals, farm stays, and educational programmes that connect visitors with the agricultural landscape.

He added: “It will benefit farmers ,who gain additional income, tourists who gain insights into agricultural activities relating to Agritourism ranging from farm tours and workshops to seasonal festivals and tastings of farm produced ,among others.”

