Enugu Monarch Empowers Youths With IT Training, Cash Gifts

The Chairman, Enugu State Council of Traditional Rulers, Igwe Samuel Ikechukwu Asadu, has empowered some youths in his community with IT skills, supplied agricultural inputs to boost food production, and provided a cash gift of N1 million to 63 people.

Asadu, who spoke at a grand reception in his honour recently in Abuja by the Edem Welfare Association and at the flag-off of the Edem Youth Empowerment Programme, said he was instructed by God to carry out humanitarian services.

The monarch, who is a certified nurse, called on well-meaning citizens to assist in helping the youths achieve their dreams.

“I am interested in youth programmes. I was once a youth and I think I am still a youth. I am happy that my community was able to help me and allow me to help the youths.

“It is not that I have so much money. God spoke to me and said why can’t I do something for the youth in Abuja? I know that the youths in my community want to be empowered.

“I empowered some of them this year with N63 million. I am used to building houses for the needy. I have built eight houses in my community for the needy. My job is to leave the world better than I met it.

“I believe we can all collectively work on that. So, the vision is to help them have skills to reduce crime and hard drug use.

“Tinubu has made Abuja safe. Abuja is now like overseas. I am glad those guys are well educated and they are working. It is very painful when I see them in the village climbing trees and drinking beer every night. It pains me.

“I come from an exposed background. I have lived in America for 29 years and I am a nurse by profession. So, I know how to care for my people.

“Physically, I am providing them with housing. That is accommodation. As I said, the present government is interested in the youths. Even though they are just one year in office, I want to see them do better.

“So, my people have an opportunity to be in the military, to serve the people. They have an opportunity to go into IT. They need to be groomed. They need to be nurtured. I am giving them monthly stipends and opportunities to meet friends.

“I wish the government and philanthropists can help me give them employment. I love the youths so much and they love me in return.

“Twenty-four of them came to Abuja now. This is our first step. God just instructed me to do so and I hope to do more. I have sent eight first-class graduates overseas. My community erected a statue of me. I am very happy.

“The welfare union, Engineer Godwin Afam, has a system of people supervising them. I encourage the women to cook for them once a month. The youths in this country need to be loved. They were selected by the town union,” he said.