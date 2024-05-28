Asana for Launch in Nigeria to Revolutionise Workflows with AI

Raheem Akingbolu

Asana, the leading enterprise work management platform, has announced its official launch in Lagos. The event, with the theme: ‘Future-Proofing Nigerian Workflows: AI That Works’, will take place in the first week of June in Ikoyi, Lagos. According to the promoters of the brand in Nigeria, the event is set to usher in a new era of productivity and efficiency for Nigerian businesses.

Asana’s entry into the Nigerian market through its West African partner, Novotech Works, marks a significant milestone for the company as it continues to expand its global footprint and empower teams to achieve their goals more efficiently.

“We are thrilled to bring Asana to Nigeria and support local businesses in optimising their workflows and increasing productivity. Our platform is designed to help teams collaborate effectively and achieve their objectives with ease,” Country Director, Asana Africa, Rilwon Jaiyeola, said.

Founded in 2008 and commercially launched in April 2012, Asana has been at the forefront of transforming workplaces worldwide. The platform is renowned for helping organisations work smarter and achieve more with its intuitive AI-driven tools. Asana’s impressive portfolio of global clients includes industry giants such as Sony Music, Zoom, Dow Jones, Discovery Digital Studios, and Dior.

Sony Music quadrupled its creative production capacity using Asana, while Zoom saves an astounding 133 work weeks per year. Dow Jones Marketing cuts 10 percent of their workday, and Discovery Digital Studios produces thousands of videos each month, all thanks to Asana. Christian Dior has also accelerated its market introduction for fragrances with Asana’s capabilities.

Now, Asana is set to bring these groundbreaking benefits to the Nigerian workplace. Asana’s advanced features and AI-driven solutions are designed to tackle common workplace challenges, such as project management, team collaboration, and task tracking. With Asana, Nigerian businesses can look forward to enhanced productivity, streamlined workflows, and a significant reduction in administrative burdens.

Asana, which operates offices in San Francisco, New York, Dublin, Sydney, Vancouver, Tokyo, and Reykjavík, will provide attendees at the breakfast event the opportunity to learn more about its features and benefits. Participants will also engage in discussions on the role of AI in future-proofing Nigerian workflows. The panel discussion will feature industry experts.

Business analysts believe the event will not only celebrate Asana’s arrival in Lagos but also provide attendees with a firsthand experience of its capabilities. It’s also believed that Business leaders and innovators will gather to explore how Asana can be leveraged to solve existing workplace issues, boost productivity, and future-proof operations.