Alegeh, SAN Presides Over Appointment Committee of Body of Benchers

The Appointment Committee of the Body of Benchers held its meeting last Thursday, 22 May, 2024 at the Body of Benchers Complex, Abuja. The meeting was chaired by Augustine Alegeh, SAN, Life Bencher and Past President of the NBA. In attendance were several members of the Committee which included Okey Wali, SAN; Deacon Dele Adesina, SAN; Hon. Justice Adamu Galinje, JSC (Rtd); Hon. Justice Fatima Abubakar, CJ (Rtd); Tijani Inuwa Dutse; Chief John Ochoga; Lady Debbie Obodoukwu; Prof Ogugua Ikpeze,; Senator Victor Ndoma-Egba, SAN and Senator Edward Pwajok, SAN.

The Committee deliberated on several issues, and resolved to work harmoniously to achieve it’s mandate of screening nominees to ensure that all appointments by the Body are merit based.

The Committee scheduled it’s next meeting for Wednesday, 26 June, 2024.

With this development, it appears that the rift between the Chairman of the Body of Benchers, Chief Awomolo SAN and Augustine Alegeh, SAN Past NBA President (Life Bencher), has been resolved after Mr. Alegeh had earlier accused Chief Awomolo of unilaterally and unlawfully trying to remove him as the Chairman of the Appointment Committee of the Body of Benchers before the expiration of his three year tenure.