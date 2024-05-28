  • Monday, 27th May, 2024

Alegeh, SAN Presides Over Appointment Committee of Body of Benchers

Featured | 11 mins ago

The Appointment Committee of the Body of Benchers held its meeting last Thursday, 22 May, 2024 at the Body of Benchers Complex, Abuja. The meeting was chaired by Augustine Alegeh, SAN, Life Bencher and Past President of the NBA. In attendance were several members of the Committee which included Okey Wali, SAN; Deacon Dele Adesina, SAN; Hon. Justice Adamu Galinje, JSC (Rtd); Hon. Justice Fatima Abubakar, CJ (Rtd); Tijani Inuwa Dutse; Chief John Ochoga; Lady Debbie Obodoukwu; Prof Ogugua Ikpeze,; Senator Victor Ndoma-Egba, SAN and Senator Edward Pwajok, SAN.

The Committee deliberated on several issues, and resolved to work harmoniously to achieve it’s mandate of screening nominees to ensure that all appointments by the Body are merit based.

The Committee scheduled it’s next meeting for Wednesday, 26 June, 2024.

With this development, it appears that the rift between the Chairman of the Body of Benchers, Chief Awomolo SAN and Augustine Alegeh, SAN Past NBA President (Life Bencher), has been resolved after Mr. Alegeh had earlier accused Chief Awomolo of unilaterally and unlawfully trying to remove him as the Chairman of the Appointment Committee of the Body of Benchers before the expiration of his three year tenure.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.