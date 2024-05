Passengers Stranded as Kaduna – Abuja Train Reportedly Derailed

John Shiklam in Kaduna

Many passengers on the Kaduna- Abuja train were said to have been stranded yesterday morning as the train reportedly derailed an hour after taking off from Kaduna.

The train, which took off from the Rigassa station in Kaduna, was said to have derailed at about 8 a.m. in Jere, Kaduna State.

Security operatives were said to have been immediately deployed to the location to protect apprehensive passengers.

A staff of the Rigassa railway station who pleaded anonymity confirmed the incident, saying three carriages of the train went off the tracks.

“But there was no casualty. Security agents were drafted to the location to provide security cover for the passengers. The train was later fixed and the passengers continued with their journey to Abuja.

“As I am talking to you even the train that left Abuja to Kaduna had since reach its destination,” the rail station staff said.

Also, Mansir Hassan, spokesperson of the Kaduna State Police Command did not respond to telephone calls when contacted.

Train transportation has become very popular among Nigerians following the deadly activities of bandits on highways, especially along the Abuja- Kaduna highway.

Although the highway has become relatively safe in recent times, however, many people preferred to travel by train because of the terrible condition of the Abuja-Kaduna highway which had been under rehabilitation by the federal government for years.