NSCDC: CSO’s Hail Audi’s Transformation Drive Within 2 Years

A civil society group, the National Coalition Against Terrorism, has lauded the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) for its remarkable progress under the leadership of Dr. Ahmed Abubakar Audi. The commendation, delivered in a statement signed by National Coordinator Terrence Kuanum, highlights the significant achievements and reforms initiated by Dr. Audi over the past two years.

Since his appointment, Commandant General (CG) Audi has undertaken a comprehensive vision to transform the NSCDC, focusing on enhancing professionalism and aligning the Corps with international best practices. In his inaugural address at the NSCDC National Headquarters in Abuja, CG Audi outlined his plan to “rejig, revamp, revitalize, restructure, and reposition” the Corps.

Dr. Audi has implemented several initiatives aimed at improving the Corps’ effectiveness. Notably, he established the Commandant General’s Quarterly Conference to regularly assess and strategize on the Corps’ performance. Additionally, the creation of the Special Female Squad (SFS) addresses the security challenges faced by schools, earning widespread praise for its timely intervention.

The SFS actively participates in the School and Community Security Vanguard (SCSV), a program designed to educate and protect schools and their surrounding communities. Under Dr. Audi’s leadership, the Corps has prioritized the training and retraining of personnel, with over 700 officers receiving advanced training in weapon handling within ten months of his tenure. This initiative also included developing standardized training curricula to promote uniformity and professionalism.

Dr. Audi’s tenure has seen numerous reforms, including the establishment of the Private Guard Companies (PGC) and the Commandant General’s Special Intelligence Squad. He has also reactivated the Agro-rangers and intensified efforts against terror financing and economic sabotage, particularly crude oil theft and pipeline vandalism. The introduction of the CG’s Special Anti-vandal Squad and the reorganization of the anti-vandal unit further underscore these efforts.

To bolster the Corps’ operational capabilities, Dr. Audi has procured 93 operational and utility vehicles and facilitated partnerships with private sector entities. These collaborations led to the NSCDC’s Maiden Strategic Communication Conference and National Gender Summit. Furthermore, the establishment of the NSCDC Command and Staff College in Plateau State and a microfinance scheme for the Corps’ personnel exemplify his commitment to institutional development.

Dr. Audi’s administration has made significant strides in personnel welfare, including the disbursement of substantial funds for group life insurance benefits and burial benefits. Over 200 million naira were distributed to 60 beneficiaries as part of these efforts. His administration has also focused on infrastructure, including the construction of a fire service station and the acquisition of firefighting vehicles to aid in disaster management.

In recognition of his academic inclination, Dr. Audi launched twelve books on national and regional security, contributing valuable insights to the field.

The National Coalition Against Terrorism has expressed strong support for Dr. Audi’s leadership, particularly in combating crude oil theft and pipeline vandalism. The group also commended President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his unwavering support of security agencies and urged him to increase funding for the NSCDC to sustain these critical efforts.

Kuanum noted that Dr. Audi’s tenure as Commandant General of the NSCDC has been marked by significant advancements and reforms, positioning the Corps as a model for security agencies both nationally and internationally. The continued support and funding from the government will be crucial in maintaining and building upon these achievements.