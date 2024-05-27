  • Tuesday, 28th May, 2024

MR KOMFORT CELEBRATES CHILDREN’S DAY IN GRAND STYLE

Life & Style | 2 days ago

A Culinary Maestro, Philanthropist, Father, Wonderful Husband and a lover of children in person of Babajide Temitope Gabriel, Also known as Mr Komfort recently hosted a successful Children’s Day event at his restaurant, “Komfort Chef” with the support of his wife, Mrs Babajide Funmilayo Comfort.

The event was a joyous celebration aimed at bringing smiles to the faces of over 50 children in attendance.

The event which took place at the Komfort Chef Restaurant was filled with fun and exciting activities that kept the children thoroughly entertained.

Several activities were made available such as fun games, face painting, dance competitions, amongst many others.

The event proved to be a resounding success as everyone enjoyed mouth watering delicacies and pastries prepared by Komfort Chef Restaurant.

The children had a fantastic time satisfying their bellies and the smiles on their faces were a testament to the joy and fun-filled experience they had.

Mr Komfort who is culinary mastermind is said to be very passionate about kids, he dedicated his time to ensuring that the event is a great feat of achievement and he worked tirelessly with love to put together what seems to be the best event of the year yet.

