First Anniversary: Gov Lawal Commissions Zamfara Rescue Projects

As part of activities marking his first year in office, Zamfara State Governor, Dauda Lawal, on Sunday began the commissioning of some Zamfara Rescue projects in Gummi, Bukkuyum and Maru Local Government Areas.

A statement by the Governor’s spokesperson, Sulaiman Bala Idris, said that commissioning of the projects commenced with the Tsangaya Modern School in Gummi Local Government Area. The school teaches Islamic education alongside Western education.

According to the statement, “the state government has outlined a series of projects known as the ‘Zamfara Rescue projects’ to commemorate the first year in office of the Dauda Lawal’s administration.

“The Tsangaya Modern school is named after His Eminence, the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar III, who served as the special guest of honour at the ceremony.

“Today, Governor Dauda Lawal commenced a state-wide tour of the 14 Local Government Areas of Zamfara to inaugurate key projects initiated by his administration over the past year.

“The facilities are tagged rescue projects, focusing on areas that add value to the lives of the people, including security, health, education and infrastructure, among others.”

“Delivering his speech in Gummi, Governor Lawal restated that the Tsangaya school is a project conceived and executed by his administration as part of the drive to ensure universal basic education for all school-age children across the state.

“The Tsangaya education system was the dominant form of education in this part of the world. It is a system through which religious education and values are transmitted to all who pass through it.

“Considering the significance of the Tsangaya system to our society, policymakers are desirous of a framework where Islamic education, which is the focus of the Tsangaya system and Western education can co-exist.

“This aims to give our children knowledge and skills to help them fit better into the new scheme of things worldwide.

“Mainstreaming the two systems, therefore, is the surest way of bringing more progress to our people and communities.

“The system will, therefore, mainstream the Arabic schools’ curricula, integrating them with Islamic studies and Western education.

“The government has also integrated it into the Universal Basic Education programme.

“Subjects like English, Mathematics, Social Studies, and vocational education will be taught alongside Islamic education, enhancing the children’s skills development and spiritual well-being.

“This project comprises the construction of nine hostels, teachers’ quarters, a perimeter wall, solar-powered electrification, boreholes, furniture, teaching and learning facilities, and much more.

“The school has a vocational centre where training in carpentry, woodwork, masonry, tailoring, computer appreciation and cobbling will be provided to the learners.

“This will enable them to practise the skills they acquire and assist them in earning a living.”

“In Nasarawa Burkullu, Bukkuyum Local Government Area, Governor Lawal commissioned the General Hospital which was upgraded from a primary healthcare centre.

“The upgraded facility will provide comprehensive healthcare services such as emergency care, surgical, maternal, and child health services.

“The projects executed include the construction of additional structures and renovating existing ones, such as an isolation centre, mortuary, accident and emergency, theatre room, male and female surgical wards, GOPD, laboratory, pharmacy, antenatal care, and paediatrics. Some others are administration blocks, staff quarters, mosques and boreholes.

“In Maru Local Government Area, Governor Lawal assessed the ongoing renovation of the General Hospital Maru, which included repairing all structures and providing state-of-the-art facilities to boost its capacity to provide effective healthcare services for our people.”