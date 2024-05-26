  • Sunday, 26th May, 2024

Hannatu Musawa: Beyond the Beauty

Life & Style | 13 hours ago

All I see is a phenomenally beautiful woman and that is all. The sector which she presides over is “just there.” No real policy direction, no real injection in its arm, just wallowing in the smooth nothingness that is its beauty.

The risk that this tenure will just come and pass without any major impact is dawning on us very succinctly. All I see Madam do is attend some funny events, deliver beautiful speeches and enter her car and drive away. No real engagement, no major industry-wide push that would provide enough support for serious players to play.

Let me be very clear as to my position. I do not believe in the government’s direct involvement in the space. I do not, like my colleagues, wait or pray for direct government funding but for me, the government must be a very strong partner in policy initiation, guidelines and support as we try to grow the space.

These things are what I am yet to see in the present ministerial position of dear madam. Surrounding oneself with “aged” practitioners will not do the trick as they will come at you with fecund ideas and with a cry of “no budget” in delivering on projects within the sector.

Madam Minister, you must begin to push for a private sector leadership of the space; you must also step back while providing ample support in the areas of access, and guarantees in the pursuit of resources within the sector.

There is not much space to write about my suggestions but let me just clearly state that the sector needs much more than a very beautiful lipstick-laced smile. We need purposeful leadership. Thank you.

