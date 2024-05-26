Adopt Non-kinetic Approach to end Insecurity, Coalition Tells Northern Govs

• Identifies poor leadership, marginalisation as factors aiding banditry

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

The Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG) has called on northern governors to adopt the use of a non-kinetic approach to tackle what it termed the deteriorating security challenges bedevilling the region.

The Katsina State Coordinator of the Coalition, Habibu Ruma, while briefing journalists in Katsina Sunday, said the security situation in the region needs an urgent non-kinetic approach that requires inclusiveness of community members.

He explained that the efforts by some of the northern governors in combating terrorism and other security challenges in their states have proven ineffective considering the spate of terrorists’ attacks and killings in the region.

While decrying the inadequate number of “overstretched” security personnel in the country, Ruma said their armoury and welfare are in shambles while the terrorists’ armoury is increasing with more young Nigerians being recruited into terrorism as informants or field actors.

He, however, said civil-military cooperation, psychological, diplomatic community dialogue, social and economic support are some of the non-kinetic approaches that should be adopted by governors in the region to tackle the security challenges.

He added that the state governments should introduce a vigorous poverty alleviation programme in rural areas, targeting young people in order to stem youth restiveness which he described as one of the monsters of insecurity.

Ruma called on the government to allow the community to take ownership of the security situation, and to reduce ungoverned spaces, tackle porous borders, eradicate corruption and promote unity among Nigerians.

He identified illiteracy, ignorance, marginalisation, poor leadership, religious intolerance and drug abuse as major factors responsible for insecurity in the state and the northern region in particular.

To end the scourge, he said the government should initiate and implement a robust literacy programme in the state, and incorporate religious western education to instil moral values in the society “because majority of individuals involved in banditry lack formal education”.

He said: “It is time for the concerned authorities to explore the potential of the non-kinetic approach to address the deteriorating security situation in the state and the northern region. Shinkafi in Zamfara State has provided testimony on the use of a non-kinetic approach based on diplomatic community dialogue with remarkable results.”

He stated that the non-kinetic approach must be coordinated across the region with the active participation of the Federal Government to ensure that the authorities are not sending conflicting signals to the criminals.