Yabatech Secures N26bn Donation for Legacy Projects

Funmi Ogundare

The Rector, Yaba College of Technology (YABATECH), Dr. Abdul Ibraheem, disclosed yesterday that the institution has received donations worth N26 billion for legacy projects.



These include a 150-acre landed property at Snake Island for a Green Campus initiative by Chief Rasheed Babatunde Fanimokun, as well as a hostel building at Epe campus donated by Lady Christine Doja Otedola.



He explained that it has also secured significant funding of N3.5 billion building complex at its Yaba campus to be named ‘Folawiyo Entrepreneurship Centre’ in honour of late Chief Wahab Iyanda Folawiyo by Chief Rasheed Babatunde Fanimokun and N1.93 billion in research grants (local and international).

The Rector, who disclosed this while giving an account of his stewardship in the last one year since he assumed office, explained that the move was aimed at enhancing its infrastructure and resources.



He said the college had signed an MoU with Choice International Group on SILK Road College, adding that through the collaboration, 25 students of the School of Engineering were awarded full scholarships to study Automobile and Automation Technology in China, as part of its strategic partnership.

“We owe our progress to the hard work and sacrifices of those who came before us. The foundations they laid have allowed us to build and be innovative. Their vision and dedication continue to inspire us as we strive to uphold and enhance their legacy. Our achievements are a continuation of their labour, and we honour their contributions by pushing the boundaries of what is possible,” he stressed.



He stated that his administration embarked on the ERECT agenda ( Empowering, Repackaging, Exploring, Consolidating and Tapping) into resources, an ambitious initiative aimed at transforming the college.



According to him, “We are establishing a strong foundation for innovation and sustainable growth. Our approach is staff-centred, comprehensively taking care of what it takes to have a self-motivated workforce. This includes; special awards and recognition for excellent performances and improved efficiencies, building staff capacity in new and emerging areas through training, workshops and conferences, creating opportunities for staff additional income and interest-free loans, improved housing schemes and prompt promotion and conversion exercises.”



His administration’s goal, the rector, stated, is to produce employable, field-ready and future-relevant graduates.

In her lecture titled, ‘Leadership and Service: Need for Creativity, Innovation and Excellence, the Rector, Redeemers College of Technology and Management ( RECTEM), Dr. Stella Mofunanya, listed some characteristics of a good leader, saying that a goal-oriented leader must be creative and able to drive innovation.