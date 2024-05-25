Sanusi Holds First Traditional Court Session, as Bayero Takes over Nassarawa Palace

Ahmad Sorondinki in Kano.

The reinstated Emir of Kano Muhammadu Sanusi II, has moved to the Kano Emir’s Palace and sat for the first tradional Court session (Zaman Fada) in the midst of Council members and some district heads.

The state governor, Alhaji Abba Kabir Yusuf, his Deputy Aminu Abdulsalam, and Thousands of supporters have relocated to the Emir’s palace

The deposed Emir Aminu Ado Bayero, has also moved into the second emir’s palace (Gidan Nasarawa) also in the metropolis.

As at the time of filing this report, the reinstated Emir of Kano has appeared in his full traditional regalia and performed first traditional function at the Emir’s palace at Kofar Kudu inside the city.

As at the time of writing this report, Security Chiefs were at the Governor’s office holding a meeting with the Chief of Staff, Shehu Sagagi, while the Governor, his Deputy relocated to the Emir’s Palace in solidarity with the Emir.

The security personnel who were with the State Commissioner of Police, Mr.Husaini Gumel, and other security operatives were still at the police headquarters, holding meeting.

In an interview with Journalists at the palace, the Deputy Governor of the State, Aminu Abdulsalam Gwarzo accused the National Security Adviser Mallam Nuhu Ribadu of being behind the return of the deposed emir to the state.

“The National Security Adviser gave two jets to bring the dethroned emir to Kano and to bring him to the place. We have not understood their intentions.”